Apple Watch Will Perform Bypass Surgery in 2020: Here’s How Desi Internet Responded to New Apple Products
New year, same jokes. Still hilarious.
Image credits: @MKBHD / Twitter
This time, the Cupertino tech giant introduced three new Apple iPhones namely the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and the most pocket-friendly version of the three, the iPhone Xr.
While the iPhone Xs and the Xs Max have been priced at USD 999 and USD 1099 respectively, Xr has been priced at USD 749.
Like every year ritual, Twitterati came out and cracked the same jokes (not that we are complaining) and flooded the timelines with relatable takes on the newest piece of tech from the Cupertino giant.
Presenter: “New iPhone has a strong glass that doesn’t break easily”
Charging cable: “ROFL”#AppleEvent
— GRV (@MildlyClassic) September 12, 2018
We’re all living in 2018 while
Apple is living in 2012 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/hJnyfbGgbK
— 9GAG (@9GAG) September 13, 2018
Haters will say iPhone is getting costly. pic.twitter.com/oCibXVPWVw
— Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) September 12, 2018
Android be like : Launch wo kar rahein hain par features humaare hain.#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/v24iRk4tst
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2018
Me and my broke friends checking the price of the new iPhone. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/88a1yUyeDm
— Bade Chote (@badechote) September 12, 2018
Reality check. #AppleEvent #iphoneXs pic.twitter.com/tC6wBYFqAc
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 12, 2018
me @ my iPhone 📱 after seeing the new prices #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xPJW1iB4vV
— Khattak (@Nayapakistan_55) September 12, 2018
Fixed it. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6Y1cHkcrzY
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2018
Apple watch Series 4 can detect a fall? 😱
Someone make the rupee wear it! #AppleEvent
— 🚨 (@pranavsapra) September 12, 2018
IPhone fans right now #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/nuQgOyaMWt
— Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) September 12, 2018
View this post on Instagram
"Never like before" - Every year
Samsung fans watching #AppleEvent and realising they can’t even taunt you about dual sim anymore. pic.twitter.com/Ka2nksuv15
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2018
Apple watch features
2018 : ECG
2019 : Angioplasty
2020 : Bypass Surgery
2021: Funeral arrangements#AppleEvent
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Witness it tomorrow
A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on
iPhone’s best feature is that I still cannot afford it. #AppleEvent
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 12, 2018
Far away from the desi Internet, users from across the globe had similiar things to say.
The only upgrade I care about. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/lqOOlNnanF
— ternak oppa (@desnoviaasr) September 12, 2018
#AppleEvent
Me:I can't wait to get the new IphoneX Max
Also me: pic.twitter.com/MhUVlpfcmp
— Enersto 🐻 👑 (@Major_Tedd) September 12, 2018
when you hear about the new iphone xs max #iPhoneXSMax #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dCgjjr8rPw
— Jumanji Motivate (@JumanjiMotivate) September 12, 2018
apple showing us the same phone for the 3rd year in a row pic.twitter.com/o8ROddrZt1
— jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) September 12, 2018
You can check the new iPhone lineup and Apple Watch 4's features here.
