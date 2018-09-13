GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Apple Watch Will Perform Bypass Surgery in 2020: Here’s How Desi Internet Responded to New Apple Products

New year, same jokes. Still hilarious.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2018, 9:44 AM IST
Image credits: @MKBHD / Twitter
12 September happens to be the 'iConic' day for the tech world. After being spammed with the rumours and leaks for months, the much anticipated new range of Apple iPhones was rolled out on Wednesday.

This time, the Cupertino tech giant introduced three new Apple iPhones namely the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and the most pocket-friendly version of the three, the iPhone Xr.

While the iPhone Xs and the Xs Max have been priced at USD 999 and USD 1099 respectively, Xr has been priced at USD 749.



Like every year ritual, Twitterati came out and cracked the same jokes (not that we are complaining) and flooded the timelines with relatable takes on the newest piece of tech from the Cupertino giant.






































"Never like before" - Every year


A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on



















Witness it tomorrow

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on




Far away from the desi Internet, users from across the globe had similiar things to say.













You can check the new iPhone lineup and Apple Watch 4's features here.
