Apple's App Store and iTunes Face Downtime, Users Take to Twitter to Report the Issue

Happy holidays — the App Store is down pic.twitter.com/ThPafbNkJj — Chris Maddern (@chrismaddern) November 21, 2018

App Store down for you guys? pic.twitter.com/i5RIUJQfIg — Scott Brown (@BrownieScott) November 21, 2018

#Apple What happen to your App Store? It’s down .....😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/prYQM2of9n — Rajib Joshi Khaitu (@Rajibkhaitu) November 21, 2018

App Store and Apple Music went down for a brief time. Works for me now. pic.twitter.com/iiN3unOxnq — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 21, 2018

The App Store broke down right as I was about to download tinder again. God really is watching out for me... pic.twitter.com/u8GMflq2Lb — M😪 (@420saddy) November 21, 2018

Me deleting apple music bc it’s messing up then going to the apple store to redownload it and realizing the app store down too @Apple pic.twitter.com/AkoYqxd74f — Bryanna (@Brynic04) November 21, 2018

so the app store is down and i logged out of my apple id bc i thought i broke smth again smh pic.twitter.com/TO5ormXt3a — ultramoon (@lanadelblossom) November 21, 2018

No, it's not your weak wifi or poor 4G connection. If you're an Apple user, here is some news for you.Apple’s iOS App Store and iTunes Store suffered from widespread downtime on Wednesday morning. The stores were reportedly down for more than 30 minutes for users worldwide.According to Downdetector.com , the reports of downtime began rolling at about 7 am IST.While it is unclear what caused the outage, Apple's System Status page shows that the issue has been resolved and the stores are up and running. However, some Apple users are still facing hiccups in different parts of the world.The outage first came to notice when several users tried accessing the App Store but were greeted with this message - "Cannot Connect to App Store"Those affected by the downtime were quick to take to Twitter.While some responded with memes.Acknowledging the issue, Apple wrote , "Users are experiencing a problem with the App Store. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available."