Apple's App Store and iTunes Face Downtime, Users Take to Twitter to Report the Issue
According to Apple System Status, the stores are up and running now.
Apple’s iOS App Store and iTunes Store suffered from widespread downtime on Wednesday morning. The stores were reportedly down for more than 30 minutes for users worldwide.
According to Downdetector.com, the reports of downtime began rolling at about 7 am IST.
While it is unclear what caused the outage, Apple's System Status page shows that the issue has been resolved and the stores are up and running. However, some Apple users are still facing hiccups in different parts of the world.
The outage first came to notice when several users tried accessing the App Store but were greeted with this message - "Cannot Connect to App Store"
Those affected by the downtime were quick to take to Twitter.
Happy holidays — the App Store is down pic.twitter.com/ThPafbNkJj— Chris Maddern (@chrismaddern) November 21, 2018
App Store down for you guys? pic.twitter.com/i5RIUJQfIg— Scott Brown (@BrownieScott) November 21, 2018
App Store down or is it just me? @apple @AppStore #apple pic.twitter.com/KiQ4LjYBSD— Jeremy (@DeBo_XL) November 21, 2018
is app store down? @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/phoQO4YBll— nooru (@noordiu) November 21, 2018
#Apple What happen to your App Store? It’s down .....😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/prYQM2of9n— Rajib Joshi Khaitu (@Rajibkhaitu) November 21, 2018
@AppleSupport App Store and iTunes are down! pic.twitter.com/R9GypVIZ6F— ᜄ᜔ᜇᜌ᜔ᜐᜃ᜔ᜆ᜔ (@graysact1) November 21, 2018
Is @AppStore down ? pic.twitter.com/iwc3rZLS9R— Aditi Joshi (@TufNuttt) November 21, 2018
App Store and Apple Music went down for a brief time. Works for me now. pic.twitter.com/iiN3unOxnq— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 21, 2018
While some responded with memes.
The App Store broke down right as I was about to download tinder again. God really is watching out for me... pic.twitter.com/u8GMflq2Lb— M😪 (@420saddy) November 21, 2018
Me deleting apple music bc it’s messing up then going to the apple store to redownload it and realizing the app store down too @Apple pic.twitter.com/AkoYqxd74f— Bryanna (@Brynic04) November 21, 2018
so the app store is down and i logged out of my apple id bc i thought i broke smth again smh pic.twitter.com/TO5ormXt3a— ultramoon (@lanadelblossom) November 21, 2018
Acknowledging the issue, Apple wrote, "Users are experiencing a problem with the App Store. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available."
