Apple's New Feature Lets you Unlock iPhone Without Removing Mask

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought several changes to our lives. The Covid-19 protocols have become an essential part of our daily routine. However, one needs to remove the mask often to unlock the phone via face ID.

To overcome this problem, technology giant Apple has developed a feature that will enable iPhone users to unlock the phone without having to remove the mask.

Until now, users had to remove the mask or enter the passcode to unlock their iPhones. In response to this concern of iPhone users, Apple has created an artificial intelligence-powered solution that allows the users to unlock the phone with masks on.

While this is a minor inconvenience, it can be extremely annoying when you are in a hurry. Even a delay of seconds caused by the mask bothers you when you have to make a payment or check any important notification. This new feature will come in handy for people in such a situation.

The FaceID lock can be opened while wearing the mask with the new iOS 15.4 update. This new feature will recognise your face by only looking at the eyes. The only thing to keep in mind is that the eyes of the user should not be covered by sunglasses or eye patches.

This innovative feature is currently only available to iOS beta programme participants, but it will soon be available to iPhone 12 and 13 users as well. Users of the iOS beta programme can use this feature for free at present. Here is how to activate it-:

Go to Face ID & Passcode in Settings.

Enable Use Face ID with a Mask after entering the passcode.

You can utilize the feature after completing all the steps of the Face ID mechanism

