Apple's New iOS15 Now Lets You See When and Where It's Likely to Rain

Last time when it was raining outside your window, did you call your friend in the city to ask them if it was raining at their place too? Or if your workplace was at the other end of the city, were you wondering if it was raining at your workplace too?. Thanks to iOS 15’s Weather Maps feature, you can have a bird’s eye view of weather across the city or your state. The weather information plotted on map includes forecasts of rain, temperature and air quality. The information for air quality is currently limited to Canada, mainland China, Germany, France, India, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, UK, and the United States.

Take a look at this:

How to view conditions maps in the updated Weather app in iOS 15 https://t.co/TPCQ01rwq1 by David Snow pic.twitter.com/gxwWvxYv8z— Cult of Mac (@cultofmac) October 25, 2021

Take a look at the animated animation effects, the background water droplets make onto the top of the Rain tile are really something else:

The iOS 15 Weather app animation effects the background water droplets make onto the top of the Rain tile are really something else. pic.twitter.com/8hfaISroof— Joefrey Kibuule, MD (@jeffkibuule) October 21, 2021

If you feel like trying your hands on the new feature, you can access iOS 15’s Weather Maps in just a few simple steps.

-First of all, you need to make sure your iPhone is running iOS 15.

-Now, look for the Weather app on your phone and open it.

-Once the Weather app opens, you will see a folded maps icon In the bottom left corner. Touch the folded maps icon.

-You can also scroll down on the forecasts page to access Weather Maps. When you scroll down, you will see a small map with a temperature written over it. Touch the map to open it.

-Once the temperature map is open, it will show you a wonderful coloured map with a colour scale indicating the temperature.

-Now, if you want to open the rain or precipitation map, touch on the stacks icon in the top right, just below the bullet-paragraph icon.

-Once the precipitation map opens, you will see a colour scale here as well, with three categories ranging from light to extreme.

-On the precipitation map, a bar will show the forecasts for upcoming hours upto 12 hours.

-Switching to the air quality map by clicking the stacks icon will take you to the Air Quality Index (AQI) map, where you can tap on a point in the map to view the selected location’s AQI.

