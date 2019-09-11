Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Apple's New iPhone 11 is Making People with Trypophobia Extremely Uncomfortable

Did the photos above make you increasingly uncomfortable? Did you quickly scroll past the above tweets just so you wouldn't have to see them? Then welcome to the team, you have trypophobia. And the new iPhone's probably not for you.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Apple's New iPhone 11 is Making People with Trypophobia Extremely Uncomfortable
Did the photos above make you increasingly uncomfortable? Did you quickly scroll past the above tweets just so you wouldn't have to see them? Then welcome to the team, you have trypophobia. And the new iPhone's probably not for you.
Loading...

Late on Tuesday, Apple launched three of its iPhones at the much awaited Apple Event; without a doubt, one of the most important highlights of the new iPhone 11 was the camera, with its innumerable features being the main point of emphasis. Our social media feeds have been buzzing with posts and tweets about the phone's multiple cameras, but it's not why you think.

The phones are equipped with an additional lens and all three camera lenses have been placed close to each other which has triggered trypophobia in some viewers. For the unaware, trypophobia is the fear of holes that have been placed closely together. Like, a honeycomb. For people with trypophobia, looking at objects which have multiple bumps or holes placed near each other can be extremely uncomfortable. It may even lead to panic attacks or trigger anxiety, according to studies.

Unfortunately, the camera lenses (which to be honest, resemble holes) have been placed in a manner which has triggered trypophobia in some viewers. Some even commented that had the camera lenses been placed in a single line, it probably wouldn't have been as uncomfortable for them as the current pattern is.

Did the photos above make you increasingly uncomfortable? Did you quickly scroll past the above tweets just so you wouldn't have to see them? Then welcome to the team, you have trypophobia. And the new iPhone's probably not for you.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram