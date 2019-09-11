Apple's New iPhone 11 is Making People with Trypophobia Extremely Uncomfortable

Late on Tuesday, Apple launched three of its iPhones at the much awaited Apple Event; without a doubt, one of the most important highlights of the new iPhone 11 was the camera, with its innumerable features being the main point of emphasis. Our social media feeds have been buzzing with posts and tweets about the phone's multiple cameras, but it's not why you think.

The phones are equipped with an additional lens and all three camera lenses have been placed close to each other which has triggered trypophobia in some viewers. For the unaware, trypophobia is the fear of holes that have been placed closely together. Like, a honeycomb. For people with trypophobia, looking at objects which have multiple bumps or holes placed near each other can be extremely uncomfortable. It may even lead to panic attacks or trigger anxiety, according to studies.

Unfortunately, the camera lenses (which to be honest, resemble holes) have been placed in a manner which has triggered trypophobia in some viewers. Some even commented that had the camera lenses been placed in a single line, it probably wouldn't have been as uncomfortable for them as the current pattern is.

iPhone 11 Pro triggers my trypophobia. Don't you just love the sight of this. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/eQO4oCFa63 — Raúl Kripalani (@raulvk) September 10, 2019

The #iphone11 needs a trypophobia trigger warning pic.twitter.com/3Q80yfpd5Q — Steven Greenstreet ❌ (@MiddleOfMayhem) September 10, 2019

iPhone 11? What a funny way to spell Trypophobia#AppleEvent — yikes (@walmayer) September 10, 2019

iPhone 11 camera’s looks beginning of trypophobia nightmare #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/rXSlmb7EmP — Cilver (@98Cilver) September 10, 2019

I don't think I have trypophobia...but that new iPhone makes me a little uncomfortable ngl lol pic.twitter.com/2oi1PBwuP7 — ザック (@LumioseTrainerZ) September 10, 2019

New iPhone 11 giving me trypophobia feeling. Don’t be flexing that ugly ass phone around me if you buy it. pic.twitter.com/UGY3GZreiL — itsjudythenerddd (@itsjudythenerd) September 11, 2019

Trypophobia people will not use new iPhones lmao #iPhone pic.twitter.com/VAzhskSSCV — Alperado (@alperado_) September 10, 2019

Did the photos above make you increasingly uncomfortable? Did you quickly scroll past the above tweets just so you wouldn't have to see them? Then welcome to the team, you have trypophobia. And the new iPhone's probably not for you.

