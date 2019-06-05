Apple's New Mac Pro is Reminding Everyone of Humble Cheese Grater

Apple just announced its all-new Mac Pro computer at WWDC 2019 keynote and people are feeling really hungry looking at it.

On June 3, the tech giant introduced us to iOS 13. The Dark Mode, which was expected to be one of the biggest consumer highlights for this year's iOS, got the enthusiasts talking. With security improvements, Find My app would be crucial in privacy and tracking. Oh yes, iPad has a new operating system. It's called iPadOS.

But what really caught the attention of those closely watching the much-anticipated event was Apple's shiny beast, the new Mac Pro. An update from 2013's "trash can", the modular computer, which starts at $5,999, can be amped up to 28 cores with the new Intel Xeon processor and have a maximum of 1.5TB of RAM. It's insane.

If all of that was great, wait for it. Its design is grater.

Yep. As powerful as it is, the Apple Mac Pro has an uncanny resemblance to a humble cheese grater.

Did Apple design it in such a way so people could call it Mac n' Cheese? Anyhow, Twitterati decided to shred it apart.

I don’t know anything about the new Mac aside from that people think it looks like a cheese grater so is that GOOD marketing or BAD marketing? — Arin Hanson, you say? (@egoraptor) June 3, 2019

Okay but why does the Mac Pro look like a cheese grater? WHY WOULD YOU PAY ALL THAT MONEY FOR SOMETHING THAT LOOKS LIKE A DAMN CHEESE GRATER? pic.twitter.com/PUfdQsxZaN — Sprout (@sproutxcutie) June 3, 2019

The Mac Pro cheese grater is back (and it looks powerful as hell) https://t.co/4feBroGnaU pic.twitter.com/r9T00kDWHV — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) June 3, 2019

the new mac looks like a cheese grater, unlike the last one, that was literally informally referred to as "the cheese grater mac" pic.twitter.com/8wupP5r3mu — surf duder (@surfduder) June 4, 2019

Mac Pro - more like to be - Mac and Cheese (grater) pic.twitter.com/QKZ3ia3XW6 — Kurnia Rizky (@rizkykurniaaa) June 3, 2019

New Mac Pro looks like a cheese grater cuz is gonna shred all the funds in ur bank account (bu-dun-ski)...yes I’ll leave now... pic.twitter.com/Q4Pzv4Xfkl — Dillon Francis (@DillonFrancis) June 3, 2019

The Mac Pro has been upgraded from a trash can to a cheese grater. #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/MMJXcRFgAP — Eric Kurn (@SaluteTheKurnel) June 3, 2019

The revolutionary new Mac Pro looks like a cheese grater because it’s going to cost you a ton of cheddar to buy it. pic.twitter.com/dskB23rBbV — ᴺᴼᵀ Jony Ive (@JonyIveParody) June 3, 2019

Although the machine will be available to the public in fall 2019, people already seem to have laid their hands upon the new Mac Pro.

Let me introduce : the Mac and Cheese #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/ThAKU3OGOt — Maxence ✈️ (@_MaxenceM_) June 3, 2019

Are you beach ready?

Ya'll say the Mac Pro is a cheese grater, but I'm gonna use mine to get beach ready feet. #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/vuYkmjlD50 — (@shehasnophile) June 3, 2019

Ugh.

Now that you’ve seen the little alien faces on the new Mac Pro you’ll never be able to unsee them #wwdc19 pic.twitter.com/EsjNVjQzWA — Rich DeMuro (@richdemuro) June 3, 2019

