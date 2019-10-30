Apple’s Rs 24,900 AirPods Pro are Already Making a Lot of Noise With Memes

On Monday, Apple announced its most-refined edition of wireless earbuds yet, the AirPods Pro, and the new offering from the tech giant has already got the enthusiasts (and memers) talking.

Priced at $249 in the US, the AirPods Pro will "soon" be available to the Indian market for a whopping Rs 24,900.

AirPods Pro boast new features such as active noise-cancelling capability, in-ear silicon design, sweat and water resistance, improved battery life among others.

AirPods Pro-Active Noise Cancellation-More customizable fit & seal w/ Silicone ear tips-Transparency mode-H1-Chip-Sweat & water resistant (IPX4)-Qi Wireless Charging Case-Up to 4.5 hours of listening (24 hours w/ case)-5 min in case = 1 hour of listening time£249/$249 pic.twitter.com/fQPIFTCuvW — Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) October 28, 2019

But perhaps what got the Internet buzzing the most was its steep pricing. It's Apple (duh!).

Apple has introduced noise cancellation air pods for 25K. Buy a Vodafone SIM card and you get it for free — Akash (@vaderakash) October 28, 2019

No big deal. Main bhi usually 250 ke hi headphones leta hun. pic.twitter.com/2k6hbAdZxq — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 28, 2019

The new Apple AirPods Pro have noise cancellation.When you put them on, you don’t have to listen to people saying you’ve wasted a lot of money. — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) October 28, 2019

Yeah the AirPods Pro were revealed, but just remember: pic.twitter.com/W7GZJlyK3G — Aero (@ActualAero) October 29, 2019

Realizing how poor and worthless you are with the old #AirPods pic.twitter.com/XNKmZvcDtP — Tony Pipes (@PwingsGambler) October 28, 2019

When you look at the price of the new AirPods Pro: pic.twitter.com/zfOCUHrHJ6 — Paul (@mrithejester) October 29, 2019

The focus, however, quickly shifted to its all-new design which, for some reasons, reminded the Internet of many, many unusual things.

From blow dryers to Pixar lamp to Pokémon Bellsprout to Pingu - the imagination ran wild on Twitter.

The internet is fast pic.twitter.com/b8gvafgQ5Q — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 28, 2019

AirPods Pro?Nah imma wait for the AirPods Pro Max X pic.twitter.com/fQ2WY9BJ4G — ( ◠‿◠ ) (@ali__atif) October 28, 2019

The new AirPods Pro design is going to be great for killing zombies. pic.twitter.com/A9qhoGcEn3 — (@StephenSeanFord) October 28, 2019

the new AirPods pro looking like mini blow dryers, but I guess that makes sense cos every song in my playlist is straight heat pic.twitter.com/1AMY4BdFqH — B A Z I⚡️ (@itsbehroz) October 28, 2019

If you're new to the AirPods world, well, Apple's wireless earbuds have often been associated with flaunting one's wealth and their proud owners like to "flex" their "expensive" purchase. Those who simply cannot afford a pair are nothing but broke in the eyes of the Internet.

man i can’t tell if i like my background color or not. what y’all think? pic.twitter.com/Shj9H1TIcu — ty *ᶦⁿ ᵐᵃˣ ᶠˡᵃᵐᵇᵒʸᵃⁿᶜʸ* (@VenturaULT) December 21, 2018

Just bought some AirPods and then I got a call from Bill Gates asking to hang out this weekend, it feels nice being in the top 1% — Yamaha DX7ᴴᴰ (@whastage) December 23, 2018

sometimes i wear my airpods without playing music in them just so people know i’m superior to them — Antonio Garza (@antoniiogarza21) December 23, 2018

Apple AirPods Pro will be available in the US starting October 30. The release date for India is yet to be announced.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.