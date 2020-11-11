Apple's Siri Thinks Kamala Harris is the New US President, Fixes Glitch After Videos Go Viral

Democrat Joe Biden has been elected the President of the United States while his running mate, Kamala Harris, has been elected the Vice President.

But Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, seems to have gotten it wrong.

After a prolonged wait, following an elaborate vote counting process, Joe Biden was declared the winner of US presidential elections on Saturday. Many Apple users, however, were shocked to find that if you ask Siri how old the American president is, the virtual assistant says Kamala Harris' name.

Footage of this has been shared on social media. When several users asked Siri, "“How old/young is the president?”, Siri replied, “Kamala Harris was born 56 years ago, on Tuesday, October 20, 1964.” Siri did not mention Joe Biden or even the current President Donald Trump at all.

However, as Twitterati pointed it out, Apple fixed the glitch and users who were asked later were given the correct answer.

Harris, who will be the highest-ranking woman in US history, made a mark with her victory speech on Saturday. Harris wore a white suit in honour of the women's suffragist movement to the sounds of Mary J. Blige. She is the first Black woman as well as the first person of South Asian descent to be elected as the Vice President of the United States.

Kamala also credited Biden for taking the risk of choosing a woman as his running mate: "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."