Applying for New Job from Office: Twitter's Confession About Things That Feel illegal but Aren't is Too Real

This one is for the awkward, indecisive ones.

Recently a Twitter thread asking a simple question went viral on the microblogging site with many taking to the platform to add their two cents to answer the question, "What feels illegal but isn’t?"

Now, this is a question many of you shy, goody-two-shoes would be well aware of. In many cases, even doing the right thing may feel criminal. Think about the times when you had to ask an elderly person to pipe down at the movies. Or the time you finished the last scoop of ice-cream even though it was your share.

Twitter users came up with some hilarious and highly relatable list of responses.

The list includes gems like calling in sick when you're actually sick or asking someone to return your money that they borrowed.

We’ve compiled some of the best responses to the question.

What feels illegal but isn’t ? “ asking somebody for the money that they owe you” — fressssa (@Frenchieee29) August 16, 2020

What feels illegal but isn't?Doing gulugulu on text Infront of your parents. — ankita (@lame_asf_) August 11, 2020

You know, what feels illegal but isn't..."Applying for a new job and company using the computer and wifi of the company you are currently working in" — Vishal Dhilpe (@Vish_Thoughts) August 13, 2020

What feels illegal, but isn't ?..Walking out of store without buying anything — Rajvi Sheth (@RajviSheth14) August 17, 2020

What feels illegal but isn't?Subah subah bina brush kiye kuch kha lena — Amisha Jadhav (@AmishaJadhav14) August 19, 2020

What’s something that feels illegal but isn’t?Sneaking into the kitchen at night to steal food when you live with your parents.#thrusdaythoughts — Quasi mota (@caoticdjay) August 20, 2020

What makes you feel like a perfect criminal even though we know you're a perfect, law-abiding citizen!