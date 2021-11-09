The global fashion brand based in Italy, United Colors of Benetton, has launched unisex hijabs in collaboration with Italian rapper of Tunisian origin, Ghali Amdouni. Priced at £29.95 (Rs 3,000) and available in black, yellow, red and green colours, the product description reads “Unisex hijab in stretch fabric. Small clashing print on the left side that combines the Benetton logo with Ghali’s G.” It is part of the “United Colors of Ghali" capsule collection, created by Ghali. The hijab is a clothing that covers the head and chest, worn by some Muslim women in public or in front of male members who are outside of their immediate family. The collection was launched at the Milan Fashion Week in September under the ‘United Colors of Ghali’ brand name. Ghali had shared a picture of him donning a hijab on his Instagram page as well as worn it in several of his music videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GHALI (@ghali)

The Daily Mail reported that the record producer, born to Tunisian parents in Milan, said, “The hijab is a unique garment that I wanted very much. When I was a child, I was bullied at school, there was no one to represent me. I am tired of hearing how everything Arab or Tunisian is associated with something negative. Now I think it is important to say that this diversity is an added value, it is what makes me unique.”

Netizens weighed in on the unisex hijab design.

Unisex hijab by @benetton ❤️Now men can also cover their shame. No need for them to be walking around immodest and naked like animals.#Equality pic.twitter.com/jrcT5q6kvb — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) November 8, 2021

Could it get any worse than this?https://t.co/gDLDkLrEPL— Paul Borg (@patroglide) November 8, 2021

wonder when Benetton introduces enormous sheets for men to hide the rest of their bodies too, next to the hijab.— Sippy (@sippyvanakker) November 8, 2021

Many women criticised it by calling out the institutional oppression.

The ‘unisex hijab’ from @Benetton.A succinct example of how ‘inclusivity’ erases women’s sex-based oppression, and transforms it into a product, a performance, that men can try on for themselves.https://t.co/XKafb0vbVN pic.twitter.com/qnj9OrVcPJ — Women’s Voices (@WomenReadWomen) November 9, 2021

Unisex hijab on the website of Benetton.The delirium of the new left is mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/uhcBdq65Wh — Expat in Poland (@BasedPoland2) November 9, 2021

= «we want to sell hijabs to make more money but without taking the responsibility of selling an archaic and sexist religious clothing»What a complete bullsh*t @benetton https://t.co/JyXBQS9xQv— Alyss 42 (@Calyss11) November 8, 2021

Some even compared the design of the hijab to bank robbers’ head gear and Knights of the Crusades.

Benetton launches a balaclava - and brands it a ‘unisex hijab’.Bank robbers & hijackers can now have designer wear too! ‍♀️https://t.co/9DiswMo4ev pic.twitter.com/GYsUHM2Ez7 — The Cynical Hun (@TheCynicalHun) November 8, 2021

In 2016, dozens of Iranian men wore a hijab in solidarity with the women of their country, who are forced to cover their hair in public by wearing a headscarf. Those failing to do so face penal action and even jail sentences. It was in response to the #meinhijab movement initiated by a New York-based Iranian social activist and journalist Masih Alinejad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.