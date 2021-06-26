'Appy Nappy': Desi Grandmother Compares Bodysuit to Diaper in Adorable Video

Elderly people often say things that turn out to be hilarious and leaves us in splits. Social media stars often show their pictures, clothes, and dance moves to their parents and grandparents just to record their reactions. The older generation does not really understand the fashion trend of generation Z and finds it questionable. Several such videos are doing rounds on social media and are just adorable.

Another such video of a grandmother who for the first time came across a bodysuit is winning the internet. Her amusing reaction to the clothing piece is funny yet adorable. Shared by the Instagram handle - Variyata Singh, the now-viral video features the granny comparing the white-colored bodysuit to a kid’s diaper. Singh’s grandmother on the first look at the bodysuit asked her whether she will wear a diaper.

Singh used her statement in the caption too. She wrote “Itni badi tu nappy pehnegi? (You’re a grownup and will wear a diaper?)”

The post has so far received over 5 lakh views on the photo and video sharing platform. Singh’s followers flooded the comment section and are in awe of the video. She often keeps sharing such videos with her grandmother. A few days back, she shared a video in which the latter is heard speaking on her granddaughter’s marriage.

Watch the full video here –

In another video uploaded on her account, the granny is seen reviewing Louis Vuitton multi-pochette and the video will leave you in splits.

Recently, a video of a mother’s reaction on discovering that her daughter purchased a Gucci waist belt worth Rs 35,000 had gone viral. In the video, the mother was shocked on discovering the price and had compared the accessory to the Delhi Public School belt.

She also said that the same belt could’ve been purchased for Rs 150 only if the Gucci buckle was replaced.

