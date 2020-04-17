It's National Horny Day But Twitter Says Every Day in Quarantine Has been the Same

At this stage of the quarantine, one might have grown tired of almost all kind of social media trends and bizarre ways of keeping oneself occupied. But no matter how much tired you have grown because of physically and socially distancing yourself, there's always some room for bizarre trends and Internet challenges.

And especially when it's April 17, because it's an entire day that's been solely dedicated to celebrating your horniness! We aren't kidding.

Social distancing seems to have caused a spike in sex. As the sale of condoms have risen around the country following the 21-day lockdown and beyond, delivery app Dunzo too revealed the how Mumbai has reported to be the highest purchaser of condoms from them.





Although Urban Dictionary states that National Horny day is celebrated on April 16, Twitter wanted to observe it on April 17 to pay a tribute to the raging libido under quarantine.

And meanwhile if you're hating your dry spell (wink), just lie back and 'excite' yourself with some of these dirty puns.

its been #NationalHornyDay every day since quarantine. nothing new — J. David Alvarez (@DavidAlvareeezy) April 16, 2020

It’s national horny day and I’m stuck in quarantine alone I hate it here pic.twitter.com/20evMoNil5 — $itsafrodisiac 🖤🖤 (@Iam_Afrodisiac) April 16, 2020

In honour of #NationalHornyDay might I present my list of top horns of all time: pic.twitter.com/q1afG87um8 — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 17, 2020

National horny day is trending like that hasn't been every day since quarantine started 😩 pic.twitter.com/sF42tXGPnk — Mr. Caustic Legends' Glove (@nickeldxmb) April 16, 2020

I, for one, think it's wonderful that we have a holiday to celebrate the beauty of these powerful creatures' distinctive, majestic horns. #nationalhornyday pic.twitter.com/Mh27IqK2CF — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 16, 2020

But here's a reminder people, CONSENT! Remember to enjoy your sexual whims while not violating any rights.