BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

It's National Horny Day But Twitter Says Every Day in Quarantine Has been the Same

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

An entire day that's been solely dedicated to celebrate your horniness!

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
Share this:

At this stage of the quarantine, one might have grown tired of almost all kind of social media trends and bizarre ways of keeping oneself occupied. But no matter how much tired you have grown because of physically and socially distancing yourself, there's always some room for bizarre trends and Internet challenges.

And especially when it's April 17, because it's an entire day that's been solely dedicated to celebrating your horniness! We aren't kidding.

Social distancing seems to have caused a spike in sex. As the sale of condoms have risen around the country following the 21-day lockdown and beyond, delivery app Dunzo too revealed the how Mumbai has reported to be the highest purchaser of condoms from them.


Although Urban Dictionary states that National Horny day is celebrated on April 16, Twitter wanted to observe it on April 17 to pay a tribute to the raging libido under quarantine.

And meanwhile if you're hating your dry spell (wink), just lie back and 'excite' yourself with some of these dirty puns.

But here's a reminder people, CONSENT! Remember to enjoy your sexual whims while not violating any rights.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,342

    +54,647*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,165,500

    +95,681*

  • Cured/Discharged

    550,453

    +32,522*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,705

    +8,512*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres