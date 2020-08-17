Aquaman Dethroned: Man Completes 76 Bench Presses on 50 Kg Barbell Underwater, Sets Guinness Record

A man named Vitaly Vivchar has set a new Guinness World Record after he completed 76 bench presses with a 50-kilogram barrel underwater.

According to a report published in RT , the new record holder is a sports instructor. The previous record was in the name of Greg Wittstock who had done 14 repetitions.

Vitaly also revealed that it took him a period of two months in order to prepare for the task. His record was registered on August 13 at the Lebyazhye Lake near Tomsk.

Speaking to the portal, Vivchar said, “I came across the official Guinness world record a couple of years ago after seeing a man lifting a barbell underwater. Then I thought that I had enough skills to do that myself. I have experience of winning bench press competitions, I won the European Russian-style bench press tournament. And I’m an

amateur freediver. So I applied to set a new record”.

Elaborating upon how he felt before making the attempt, Vivchar revealed that he was really anxious because the water became cold and muddy due to bad weather. Moreover, he was really nervous before my performance.

Have look at his performance:

Vivchar has shared the video of the day on Instagram. His clip has been viewed over 850 times and counting.