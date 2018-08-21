GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
AR Rahman Changes Lyrics of His Song 'Mustafa Mustafa' to Ask Kerala to Not Worry

In a US concert, the Oscan winning musician sang 'Dont worry Kerala' and expressed his support for the flood-ravaged state.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2018, 4:05 PM IST
Oscar winning musician AR Rahman recently paid tribute to Kerala during a state show in the US.

Performing his cult song 'Mustafa Mustafa' in a packed Concert in California, the music director changed some lyrics of the word to incorporate 'Don't worry Kerala' into the song.




After asking Kerala not to worry, Rahman went on to express his support for the state.

Needless to say, his gesture was tremendously appreciated on social media:







The floods in Kerala were the worst to affect the state in the last 100 years. Rising waters killed over 300 people and at least a million were rendered homeless.

