AR Rahman Changes Lyrics of His Song 'Mustafa Mustafa' to Ask Kerala to Not Worry
In a US concert, the Oscan winning musician sang 'Dont worry Kerala' and expressed his support for the flood-ravaged state.
Oscar winning musician AR Rahman recently paid tribute to Kerala during a state show in the US.
Performing his cult song 'Mustafa Mustafa' in a packed Concert in California, the music director changed some lyrics of the word to incorporate 'Don't worry Kerala' into the song.
After asking Kerala not to worry, Rahman went on to express his support for the state.
Needless to say, his gesture was tremendously appreciated on social media:
The floods in Kerala were the worst to affect the state in the last 100 years. Rising waters killed over 300 people and at least a million were rendered homeless.
Dont Worry Kerala #KeralaFloods #ARRahman #HelpKerala #StandwithKerala pic.twitter.com/0rx2JHKeoM— ARR (@arr4u) August 19, 2018
"Kerala Don't worry Kerala"— Dinesh Bhaskar (@DineshBhaskar01) August 20, 2018
Thank you for supporting kerala
😍 AR RAHMAN 😍@arrahman@jonitamusic@neetimohan18@Benny_Dayal@HaricharanMusic#SaveKerala #DoForKerala
Live concert in Los Angeles..#നമ്മൾഅതിജീവിക്കും pic.twitter.com/zFzlGr2KX4
AR Rahman sir sings for #Kerala in his US concert yesterday ♥️— Tharun Kumar (@tharun98pdkt) August 20, 2018
Hat's off u sir @arrahman #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodsRelief #KeralaSOS #Standwithkerala pic.twitter.com/jBvjBoUkDh
