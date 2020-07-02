AR Rahman Impressed with Visually-impaired Girl Playing Double Keyboard, Shares Video on Twitter

Music maestro AR Rahman shared a video of a young girl playing the Thumbi Thullal track from movie Cobra on a double keyboard.

The girl is visually impaired and has been been identified as Sahana whose Twitter handle is being managed by her mother. Till now, her music video has been viewed more than two lakh times.

Retweeting the video, AR Rahman wrote ‘sweet’ .

Captioning the video her mother wrote, “#Sahana tried this Single track #ThumbiThullal from the movie #cobra composed by #ARRahman. #ChiyaanVikram #shreyaghosal #NakulAbhyankar #7ScreenStudio"

Reacting to Rahman’s tweet, Shahana’s mother from her child’s account said, “Thank u so much @arrahman sir. This is the day we are waiting for atlast it had happened today.This single word is enough for her sir we are speechless.Thanks toGod for this wonderful opportunity. Mydaughter is very proud to say she is a student of @KMMC_Chennai Ella pugazhum iraivanukae”

Apart from the ace music composer, Twitterati too have been mind blown by the girl’s talent.

A person wrote, “Skills are by birth and God graced that was natural gift for her efforts. But perfect human always regrets he's self Because of less effort. Best wishes beta (sic)”, another user lauded the little musician’s talent tweeting, “Hats off to your amazing talent”.

Skills are by birth and God graced

that was natural gift for her efforts

But perfact human always regrets he's self

Because of less Efforts.

Best wishes beta 👍 — Giriesh N Shirage (Giriraj)|🇮🇳 (@GirirajShirage) July 1, 2020

Hats off to your amazing talent — Ananth Rak (@anantharak) June 30, 2020

Take a look at some of the other reactions:





Super child❤️ — Hemraj (@Hemraj40287088) July 1, 2020

Wow super — Dr.M.Selvamanikandan (@DrMSelvamanika3) July 2, 2020

So beautiful — John Regis (@JohnReg50093130) July 1, 2020



