AR Rahman Moved by This 10-Year-Old Girl’s Performance on Britain’s Got Talent

The charm of a 10-year-old singing star has managed to grab the attention of music maestro AR Rahman. The Grammy Award winning music director and composer was thoroughly impressed with the skills of Souparnika Nair when the little girl performed on the stage of Britain’s Got Talent.

Rahman tweeted, “Nice to wake up to this,” followed by a blast emoji and posted the video to Souparnika’s act.

Nice to wake up to this💥 https://t.co/51EdsYY1iY — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2020

In the video, the girl can be seen singing Judy Garland’s The Trolley Song at first. Then, she is asked by Simon Cowell, one of the long standing judges of the reality show, in the middle of her performance to sing some other song. He asks the 10-year-old to showcase a different part of her voice. Souparnika sings Never Enough from the musical The Greatest Showman and wins hearts all around.

Apart from acquiring a standing ovation from the audience and judges of the show, she has also managed to earn the respect of the celebrated Indian music director.

Twitterati agreed on Rahman’s post and added that she was indeed a gifted soul.

One user wrote, “What a beautiful voice, made my day....added bonus that she is an Indian on Britain’s Got Talent”, another comment read, “What a singing!”

Souparnika too saw Rahman’s tweet and extended her gratitude. She wrote, “Thank you so much sir for watching my audition”.



