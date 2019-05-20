Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
AR Rahman Responds to Fan Who Paid Tribute to the Maestro With Special Number Plate
'I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it,' wrote @Chanderr on Twitter.
Image tweeted by @Chanderr.
But one fan, who has taken his love for his "idol" to the next level, is Twitter user @chanderr, who recently bought his "dream car" and dedicated his license plate to Rahman. For real.
Posing with his brand new red Z4 BMW car, Chander shared a photo of his tribute on Twitter and wrote, "@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it," before adding, "Thank you for changing my life with your music."
@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music. #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/zBC4GW0c3O— ૐChander (@chanderr) May 17, 2019
To make his special day more special, Chander received a response from the musical maestro himself when Rahman quoted his tweet and gave him an important tip.
Drive safely https://t.co/NPkYBETTLb— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 18, 2019
Not just on Twitter, Chander had his big fan moment on Instagram as well where Rahman commented "Mubaarak God bless" on his car's photograph.
The magic moment when the man himself comments on my post :) @arrahman @arrahmanfans pic.twitter.com/tZr41IYu2v— ૐChander (@chanderr) May 17, 2019
Soon after Rahman's response, Chander's tweet went viral on the microblogging site and netizens were left awestruck.
You are so lucky bro, you got a reply from the legend himself rahman sir— Simha Gorji (@manusimha823) May 18, 2019
Two dreams came true for you it seems ... The Legend replied and the Car ... Congrats— RBR(R.Bharathiraja) (@RBRspace) May 18, 2019
very special moment for a fan— Ziaur Rahman (@ZiaurRa16547990) May 18, 2019
Very special moment for u nd yr life...— Nasir Khan (@NasirKh07517717) May 18, 2019
Congrats Brother. Have a good one ❤️❤️— aisrag (@Aiswary46436190) May 18, 2019
ARR FOREVER❤️— Arun Sundar (@ArunSun39577988) May 18, 2019
Beautiful sir and proud of you— ChowKidar Jitendra Parihar (@iamjparihar) May 18, 2019
Ohh..pure love sir ❤❤— JAY kk (@JAYkk52997979) May 18, 2019
Always #Rahmaniac pic.twitter.com/T1WxW3MABF— Thamizh Arasan R K (@TarkBen01) May 18, 2019
Thalaivaa future la naanu car vaangii I do this same i❤️ arr.. #stressbuster.. Long live sir....— prabhakaran (@prabhatheaviat1) May 18, 2019
Also Watch
-
Devotees Gather To Celebrate Thrissur Pooram Festival In Kerala
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday Outside His Residence Post Midnight, See Videos
- Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
- Anil Kapoor on Why He Has Always Supported Women-Centric Films
- Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial
- Shoaib Malik Smashing the Stumps With His Bat Against England is a Hit on Twitter
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s