»
2-min read

AR Rahman Responds to Fan Who Paid Tribute to the Maestro With Special Number Plate

'I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it,' wrote @Chanderr on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
AR Rahman Responds to Fan Who Paid Tribute to the Maestro With Special Number Plate
Image tweeted by @Chanderr.
Recipient of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards and several other laurels, maestro AR Rahman's contribution to music is unparalleled. So it doesn't come as a surprise that Rahman enjoys a massive fan following for his work may it be for the Hindi and Tamil industry or his successful stints overseas.

But one fan, who has taken his love for his "idol" to the next level, is Twitter user @chanderr, who recently bought his "dream car" and dedicated his license plate to Rahman. For real.

Posing with his brand new red Z4 BMW car, Chander shared a photo of his tribute on Twitter and wrote, "@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it," before adding, "Thank you for changing my life with your music."




To make his special day more special, Chander received a response from the musical maestro himself when Rahman quoted his tweet and gave him an important tip.




Not just on Twitter, Chander had his big fan moment on Instagram as well where Rahman commented "Mubaarak God bless" on his car's photograph.




Soon after Rahman's response, Chander's tweet went viral on the microblogging site and netizens were left awestruck.































facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

