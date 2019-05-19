AR Rahman Responds to Fan Who Paid Tribute to the Maestro With Special Number Plate
'I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it,' wrote @Chanderr on Twitter.
Image tweeted by @Chanderr.
But one fan, who has taken his love for his "idol" to the next level, is Twitter user @chanderr, who recently bought his "dream car" and dedicated his license plate to Rahman. For real.
Posing with his brand new red Z4 BMW car, Chander shared a photo of his tribute on Twitter and wrote, "@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it," before adding, "Thank you for changing my life with your music."
@arrahman I might be your biggest fan ever. Today I bought my dream car and I knew I’d cherish it for a long time. I wanted the car to have my idol’s name on it. Thank you for changing my life with your music. #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/zBC4GW0c3O— ૐChander (@chanderr) May 17, 2019
To make his special day more special, Chander received a response from the musical maestro himself when Rahman quoted his tweet and gave him an important tip.
Drive safely https://t.co/NPkYBETTLb— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 18, 2019
Not just on Twitter, Chander had his big fan moment on Instagram as well where Rahman commented "Mubaarak God bless" on his car's photograph.
The magic moment when the man himself comments on my post :) @arrahman @arrahmanfans pic.twitter.com/tZr41IYu2v— ૐChander (@chanderr) May 17, 2019
Soon after Rahman's response, Chander's tweet went viral on the microblogging site and netizens were left awestruck.
You are so lucky bro, you got a reply from the legend himself rahman sir— Simha Gorji (@manusimha823) May 18, 2019
Two dreams came true for you it seems ... The Legend replied and the Car ... Congrats— RBR(R.Bharathiraja) (@RBRspace) May 18, 2019
very special moment for a fan— Ziaur Rahman (@ZiaurRa16547990) May 18, 2019
Very special moment for u nd yr life...— Nasir Khan (@NasirKh07517717) May 18, 2019
Congrats Brother. Have a good one ❤️❤️— aisrag (@Aiswary46436190) May 18, 2019
ARR FOREVER❤️— Arun Sundar (@ArunSun39577988) May 18, 2019
Beautiful sir and proud of you— ChowKidar Jitendra Parihar (@iamjparihar) May 18, 2019
Ohh..pure love sir ❤❤— JAY kk (@JAYkk52997979) May 18, 2019
Always #Rahmaniac pic.twitter.com/T1WxW3MABF— Thamizh Arasan R K (@TarkBen01) May 18, 2019
Thalaivaa future la naanu car vaangii I do this same i❤️ arr.. #stressbuster.. Long live sir....— prabhakaran (@prabhatheaviat1) May 18, 2019
