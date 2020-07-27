AR Rahman Will Compose Music for Salman Khan Movie, But Maestro Has Only One Condition

AR Rahman, who composed the music for Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release Dil Bechara, recently revealed why "good movies" in Bollywood were not coming to him.

Rahman, in an interview with Radio Mirchi, said, "I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm."

Rahman, who rarely gets involved in controversies or opens up about issues in Bollywood, like nepotism, stunned his fans who were quick to point out this is not how an Oscar-winning musician deserves to be treated.

And now, an old video of Rahman and Salman Khan has resurfaced on social media. A few years ago, during an event, Salman and Rahman shared the stage when the former asked the music composer when he'll be composing songs for his movies.

Legend stayed away from the virus even before Corona. pic.twitter.com/SRMV1jfjsO — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 30, 2020

During the event, Salman also jokingly referred to Rahman as an average music composer. Later, during a press meet, when one of the reporters asked Rahman when he'll be collaborating with Salman again, the former replied, "he has to do movies I like." According to a report by TOI, Rahman later clarified that he had been joking and that his fans took it seriously.

In 2014, the two got embroiled in a copyright issue when Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho released. This was reportedly a breach of copyright because Rahman owned the rights to the title, following his extremely popular song in the 2008 movie, Slumdog Millionaire.