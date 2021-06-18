Arab Commentator Starts Singing after Camera Zooms on Woman During Match, Faces Backlash

We have often come across sports matches where more than the game, the audience takes away the limelight. At times, the reaction of someone in the audience makes way up to a meme template, while some end up becoming a national/international crush. Cricket, football, and baseball matches are popular to produce such content for social media. There are a lot of instances in cricket matches when cameramen are mocked for focusing on 2-3 beautiful females in the audience. But in the latest bizarre video, which is going viral on social media, the commentator lost his composure after spotting an extremely gorgeous woman on the stand.

Shared by a Twitter handle, the video features a woman sitting in the stand, chewing gum and looking around. Meanwhile, mesmerised by her beauty, an Arab commentator, instead of talking about the play, started singing for her. The cameraman allegedly zoomed at her multiple times, and the whole scenario did not go down well with netizens.

This Arab commentator lost all composure and started singing to her 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/S8cATdbbnS— 🇵🇸 (@hfussbaIl) June 16, 2021

People on the microblogging site said that it was weird on the cameramen’s part to zoom in, therefore he should lose his job.

If this is a real situation & the cameraman actually zoomed in and this isn’t edited, he’s weird & should lose his job— joshtradamus (@thisisnotjoshua) June 16, 2021

So far, the viral video has over 2.1 million views and has created outrage among Twitter users. Here are some other reactions to the video:

Hope they don't find her afterwards to attack her. And whats with the close up? First making sure they mark her face then proceed to the spot as if to tell the people her "crime". A broadcasting station. If event happened in certain Muslim countries, I fear for that woman.— Chuky Unadulterated (@ChukyUnfazed) June 17, 2021

The level of womanizing the cameraman is on is underestimated— ONLYSUPPORTERS (@QwesyMinge) June 16, 2021

If this is real, the camera should be fired cos he's so unprofessional; His job is to stay focused, accurately capture each moment in an attentive & steady-handed way. The camera crew messed-up as well, they ought to focus & pick out the most exciting moments during the game.— Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) June 17, 2021

@ayyymanee pls translate this sickening video for me. The cameraman has a foot fetish and I just wanna know WHY she sitting like that AND chewing like that??!!!!— Melike A (@iMellaa) June 16, 2021

The authenticity of the clip is unknown, and several people pointed out that the clip might be edited. One of the users highlighted that the second part of the clip, which is zoomed in, is a replay of the first part. The user pointed out that the logo of the channel was not on the second clip. Another user came in support of the commentator. He tweeted that though it was inappropriate but not a crime if he recited a poem to praise the lady’s beauty.

It is edited. The second part is just replay of the first part of the video. And you can also see that channel logo disappears when zoomed in.— Tequilla (@Tequilla_music) June 16, 2021

Relax omg the video is edited there was no zoom in and the commentator is reciting a poem praising her beauty it’s highly inappropriate but not a crime! And he’s from Qatar top10 safest countries— meme (@krkr180) June 17, 2021

He didn't actually zoom in… you create a zoom in while editing a video— JOLA🍎⃢ 🍏 ⃢🍋 ⃢🍇 (@Talk_to_jola) June 16, 2021

Many people were confused as they did not understand the lyrics of the song. Therefore, one of the Twitter users posted the translation of the song too.

