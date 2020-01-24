Arab Man Has Seven Full Grown Wolves as Pets that Live at Home with His Children

An Arab man has found the perfect solution to keeping unwanted guests at bay - his pets. But Rami Al-Sarhan’s pets are no ordinary cats or dogs. In fact, they are wolves. All seven of them.

Sarhan lives with the seven fully grown wolves at his home in Al-Jouf and claims that the animals are completely domesticated and well-adjusted to living with humans.

Sarhan, who has four children under the age of eight, the youngest being three, told Arab News that he had no concerns for his or his children's safety as the wolves make for perfect companions. Sarhan also assured that the wolves don't attack anyone who sits with Sarhan and his family or comes to visit even if they are strangers.

It was Sarhan's uncle who first got him hooked to wolves about eleven years ago when he himself got some wolves to live in his house. Since then, Sarhan has been studying his uncle's wolves and by now, he claims to be quite an expert on their behaviour.

According to the report, the wolves can be easily domesticated ifthe human handlers maintain precaution and earn their trust. This can be done by sharing food with them or eating with them. however, Sarhan warns against feeding the wolves raw meat or feeding them from too close.

He also told Arab News that he maintained distance from the wolves during mating season.

While sharing a meal with a wold is hard to imagine for moth, keeping ferocious and wild animals as pets is a common practice among wealthy and elite Arabs, many of whom boast of keeping leopards, tigers, lions and cheetahs as pets on their properties.

In 2017, following years of pressure from animal welfare groups, the oil-rich United Arab Emirates passed a law banning the practice of keeping lions, cheetahs and tigers as pets.

