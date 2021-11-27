Arbaaz Merchant's Father Making Him Pose for Paparazzi at NCB is Making Desis Cringe

‘You’re embarrassing me,’ is an emotion we’ve all felt when it comes to desi parents at some point in our lives, and it’s usually in public. Aryan Khan’s close friend Arbaaz Merchant who recently made headlines for his alleged involvement in the Mumbai drugs on cruise case was on Friday captured expressing annoyance at his father for posing in front of the paparazzi. Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and his friend Arbaaz Merchant had appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday to mark their attendance. In a video that was widely shared all over social media, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant can be seen posing for the paparazzi while also beckoning Arbaaz to pose as they leave the NCB office. Aslam calls Arbaaz over and smiles for the cameras. Arbaaz however displaying annoyance at his father’s conduct says “Stop it, Dad,” while walking off and entering his car.

Arbaaz face-palming when his dad forces him to pose sums up how cringey the entire episode felt - and the Internet agreed.

What a Dad Arbaaz Merchant (Aryan Khans friend) Dad who is an advocate, asks him to pose with him for photographers outside NCB office ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/inNZIwSdE4— Rosy (@rose_k01) November 26, 2021

Here Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant—who is also his lawyer—is forcing his son to happily pose for the cameras during his mandatory NCB visit every Friday, while Arbaaz visibly is annoyed. Just imagine: the father considers this a proud moment! pic.twitter.com/hg0OGXcxBA — devan (@dev61) November 27, 2021

Like a proud father Arbaaz Merchant is flouting his son to media after NCB interrogation whereas My father would have disowned me even if I wasn't guilty. pic.twitter.com/z93OFUtjxw — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) November 26, 2021

In another video, Aryan can be seen not acknowledging the paparazzi and walking straight into the NCB office without stopping. The duo along with Munmun Dhamecha was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 in connection with a drugs bust conducted on a Goa-bound cruise ship. The single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre had granted bail to the accused on October 28.

During the court trial, Aslam Merchant had campaigned for the innocence of his son in the drug bust case. Talking to media he had said in October that his son and Aryan Khan did not even enter the ship and that they were just guests. “Whatever was found, was found inside the ship, not outside,” he was quoted saying.

Recently, the Bombay High Court said that there was “hardly any positive evidence” to show a conspiracy between the accused as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau. While, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, have yet not commented on the case, many of his industry colleagues, including Hansal Mehta, Juhi Chawla, Urmila Matondkar, among others, came out in support of Aryan and SRK. Aslam Merchant, in October had said, that both Aryan and Arbaaz were “innocent." Dismissing allegations that 5 grams of charas were found on Arbaaz as “baseless”, Aslam said that it is very premature to state anything (about the arrest) at this point in time. “The NCB has been very cooperative and very nice to the kids. I being a lawyer, have faith in the judiciary. The truth will prevail and they will come out scot-free. They are innocent," he told Times Now.

