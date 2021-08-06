Archaeological Treasures Found At 2,000 Years Old Egyptian City

A team from the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) has discovered historical treasures at the site of the ancient sunken city of Thonis-Heracleion, off Egypt’s coast. The city, which is believed to be over 2,000 years old, was named after Hercules and was a key centre of religious and trade activities. The team was led by French marine archaeologist Franck Goddio. Franck has been studying underwater archaeology for many years.

With the northeast entrance canal, the team found debris of a large tumulus — a Greek funerary area of the city Thonis-Heracleion. The tumulus is about sixty meters long and eight meters wide.

Recently, the archeology team lead by Goddio made astonishing discoveries, including imported luxury Greek ceramics and wicker baskets that were filled with grape seeds. IEASM “rediscovered" Thonis-Heracleion in 2000.

In a statement, Goddio said, “Everywhere we found evidence of burned material, Spectacular ceremonies must have taken place there”.

He claimed that the place must have been sealed for hundreds of years. “We have found no objects from later than the early fourth century BCE, even though the city lived on for several hundred years after that.”

Researchers said that the city submerged into the sea following a series of earthquakes and tidal waves. The 2021 mission was conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt. On the astonishing discovery, the IEASM said that the results are extremely interesting.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here