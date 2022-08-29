Archaeologists Discover 13th Century Medieval Pub in England

An archaeological site near the town of Beverly, Yorkshire, England, recently revealed what researchers believe to be an alehouse or inn, from the medieval period. The dig is being considered to be one of the best-preserved medieval villages found in the United Kingdom. The archaeological work, located at a field in High Hunsley, unearthed a large number of jugs and pottery beakers, which suggested that the place might have been a pub or a community inn, stated Emma Samuel, assistant site director

Talking about the theory suggesting it to be a travellers’ inn or alehouse, Samuel told The Guardian: “The pottery we were getting did not seem to fit a purely domestic dwelling. We were getting a lot of jug handles.” She added that the design dates back to somewhere around 13th century and could have been some kind of a large house.

Another theory suggested that the place might have been a hostelry since the archaeologists also found sheep and cattle bones. “The bones, belonging to sheep and cows, were carefully butchered. Perhaps people gathered here to eat? There may well have been a hostelry here,” Samuel told BBC.

During medieval times, it was not deemed safe to travel at night. This is where these inns would come in handy. People on the move would stay for the night and have food, ale, and rest. Samuel mentioned that people would walk long distances and those making long journeys would stay overnight at alehouses. “It was a myth that everyone owned horses back then. They did not. Horses were expensive. People would often walk,” she said.

The community dig also found other relics and pieces of evidence that supported the claim that the site fostered an important building. They found window lead, roof tiles, and multiple worked stones. Myriad knives were also excavated from the digging site. Researchers believed that the place has a very deep history, of which, only the surface is revealed as of now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here