Archaeologists Discover 200-year-old Shipwreck in Mexico's Caribbean

Mexican archaeologists have found the remains of a 200-year-old shipwreck off the country's sparkling Caribbean coast, according to Mexico's National Institute Of Anthropology And History (INAH).

The shipwreck was found in the waters of the Banco Chinchorro atoll reef, about 35 km (21,7 mile) from the town of Majahual.

Underwater archaeologists reported the remains could be from an English ship dating back to the 18th century or beginning of the 19th century.

INAH have reportedly identified an anchor, a cannon, and pig iron ingots amongst the remains of shipwreck.

The Caribbean is teeming with remains of shipwrecks, with Mexican officials reporting this is the 70th of its kind to be found in the area.