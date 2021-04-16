Archaeologists Discover 'Missing Link' in Alphabet Dating Back to 1450 BC in Incredible Find

Archaeologists in Israel have discovered a late Bronze Age alphabetic inscription at Tel Lachish dating back to the fifteenth century BC. The inscription is currently the oldest example of early alphabetic writing in Southern Levant, hence, it is considered to be the ‘missing link’ in the history of the early alphabet from Bronze Age pottery. As per experts, the inscription dating back to 1450 BC might spell out someone’s name and can be a turning point in the study of the evolution of alphabets. The inscribed fragment is approximately 40*35 mm and part of a Cypriote White Slip II milk bowl. Its inner surface is inscribed in dark ink with letters written diagonally and the exterior has a dark angular pattern.

The letters inscribed on the pottery are similar to the Egyptian hieroglyphs which were existing hundreds of years before, experts suggest.

Dr Felix Hoflmayer from the Austrian Academy of Sciences, who led the research, confirmed it is one of the ‘earliest examples of early alphabetic writing found in Israel and will lead them to “rethink the emergence and the proliferation of the early alphabet in the Near East.”

As per reports, the fragment spells out ‘slave’, a part of someone’s name, and ‘nectar’ or ‘honey.’ Earlier, the alphabet developed in Sinai during the Middle Kingdom in the eighteenth-century BC was found by researchers, which eventually spread to the Southern Levant during the late Middle Bronze Age around 1300 BC, suggests the study.

Dr Hoflmayer said the proliferation of the early alphabet to the “southern Levant was usually dated to the 14th or 13 century BC and assumed to be a by-product of the Egyptian domination of the region during that time.”

The path-breaking discovery on how the alphabet reached the Levant from Egypt suggests the early letters were introduced earlier. The piece of evidence was analysed using radiocarbon dating techniques.

The findings were published in the journal Antiquity,while the fragment was discovered in 2018 by an archaeology team from Austria at Tel Lachish in the Shephelah region in modern-day Israel.

The study concludes that newly discovered ostracon will fill gaps between the “early alphabetic writing on the late Middle Bronze Age Lachish Dagger and the corpus from the Late Bronze Age phases.”

