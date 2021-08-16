Archaeologists Find 1.5 Km Long Bed of Bones in Saudi Arabian Cave

Archaeologists have discovered a huge collection of bones spread across a 1.5-kilometre long lava tube called Umm Jirsan — a cave formed by the flow of volcanic lava — containing hundreds of thousands of bones including those of human. These bones appear to have been collected by striped hyenas over a period of 7,000 years, say the researchers.

The massive collection of bones, found in the Saudi Arabian cave, includes remains of the human skull among bones of cattle, camels, horses, rodents, caprids and many other animals. When archaeologists analysed 1,917 bones and teeth recovered from the cave and conducted radiocarbon dating upon the samples, they found that theyare as old as from 439 to 6,839 years old. The research suggests that the lava cave has been used by carnivores for a long period of time. When scientists studied the markings on the bones — bites, cuts, signs of digestion -they concluded that the bones were primarily collected by striped hyenas, animals that scientists consider to be avid collectors of bones. Interestingly, the collectionalso includes bones of hyenas.

Archaeologists claim that the found bone collection will serve as a time capsule and help researchers understand the prehistory of ancient Arabia. “In a region where bone preservation is very very poor, sites like Umm Jirsan offer an exciting new resource,” Mathew Stewart, an archaeologist at Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology, Germany, wrote in a tweet. Stewart is one of the authors of the research that was published on July 20 in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences.

Happy to introduce the Umm Jirsan lava tube, Saudi Arabia, in our new paper just out in AAS. This 1.5 km long lava tube is chock-a-block with hundreds of thousands of beautifully preserved animal remains. But why? (1/n)https://t.co/BMTYTxR4da pic.twitter.com/ubCTLHVyPX — Stewie Stewart (@StewieStewart13) July 21, 2021

The study is just the tip of the iceberg, adds Steward. According to him, Umm Jirsan and similar sites hold key insights into the ancient ecologies of the region.

Umm Jirsan is not the only example of a bone collection by hyenas. Another such bone collection lies in the Czech Republic — Srbsko Chlum-Komin Cave — that was discovered in 1942 and preserved over 3,500 bones of large mammals.

