Archaeologists Find 500-year-old Candle Box Perfectly Preserved in Norway Glacier

For archaeologists in Norway, melting glaciers come with many surprises. In their latest discovery, the archaeologists have found a 500-year-old wooden box containing the remains of a beeswax candle in the mountains of the Lendbreen glacier area. The box still had its lid on when it was found by the archaeologists.

According to a Facebook post by Secrets of the Ice page, the Museum of Cultural History analysed the contents of the box and found that it was beeswax. Radiocarbon dating indicated that the box, which was made out of pinewood, dated back to AD 1475-1635. The Facebook page is run by the Glacial Archaeology Program of Innlandet county.

The candle box is known to be common in the area in recent times. However, finding that it belonged to the ancient era surprised scientists that the candle boxes were much older than they anticipated. The discovery was made by archeologists associated with the Glacier Archaeology Program in Innlandet, a cooperative project between Innlandet County Council and the Museum of Cultural History, the University of Oslo in Norway.

Glacial Archeologists of the program started surveying the mountain passes that are uncovered upon melting of the Lendbreen glacier in 2011. They chose the specific area of 1900 metres because many artefacts were reported to be found in that area in the 1970s and 1980s. Over the years, archaeologists went to the rough terrain in summer when the ice melted and returned before the snow could cover the mountains and the passes.

They found fascinating items buried in ice such as spears that belonged to the Vikings age, scaring sticks that indicated reindeer hunting in the snowy mountains. The ice also contained horse dung in relatively high abundance which the archaeologists interpreted as evidence that the area was a proper mountain pass. They also found horse skulls, horseshoes and remains of horse fodder. Interestingly, there were also ruins of stone-built shelters. The findings were published in the journal Antiquity last year.

