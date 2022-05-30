Archaeologists Uncover 'Incredible' Lost Mayan City with Pyramids, Palaces in Mexico

In what comes as a fascinating discovery, archaeologists who have been working in the Yucatan region of Mexico have revealed that they found the remains of a centuries-old Mayan city. It is a well preserved 1,500-year-old city of Xiol, meaning, “the spirit of man.” Also, it is said to have been inhabited by around 4,000 people during the late classical period. Delegate for the INAH centre in Yucatan, Arturo Chab Cardenas, while speaking to news agency EFE said, “The discovery of this Mayan city is important for its monumental architecture and because it has been restored despite being located on private land.”

This area was first uncovered in the year 2018 for a future industrial park, which is close to the town of Merida on Yucatan’s northern coast. This is when several archaeologists from the National Institute for Anthropology and History (INAH) then took over the site. They then stumbled upon a series of pyramids, palaces and plazas. One special feature of this site is the Puuc-style architecture.

As per researchers, the bodies of 15 adults and children were found in nearby burial grounds. Also, several tools and ceramics dating back to pre-classic periods were seen.

Carlos Peraza, one of the archaeologists leading the excavations, while talking about the social classes in the region, said, “There were people from different social classes … priests, scribes, who lived in these great palaces, and there were also the common people who lived in small buildings.” He explained how urban sprawl has grown with time. “Many of the archaeological remains have been destroyed … but even we as archaeologists are surprised, because we did not expect to find a site so well preserved,” he said.

Mauricio Montalvo, who happens to be the owner of the land where Xiol was discovered, while speaking to EFE said that at first, they saw a giant stone and as the excavations continued, enormous buildings began to appear. “It was incredible, so we informed INAH and then we realized the need to change our original plans because for our company, it’s more important to preserve the Mayan heritage, he explained.

