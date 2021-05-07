Archie’s Birthday Photo Earns Flak as 'Fans' Troll Prince Harry, Meghan for Not Showing His Face

To mark the 2nd birthday of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared pictures of him. According to Dailymail.co.uk, the picture which was shared on their Archwell site featured Archie holding balloons at the Montecito Mansion of the couple while facing away from the camera. However, the fans of the Royal Family were left disappointed after missing the chance to catch a glimpse of Archie’s face.

The couple has so far kept Archie away from the limelight and even in their previous posts, Prince Harry and Meghan did not reveal the face of the baby. Earlier in another picture that was shared by the couple to mark International Woman’s day, Archie was seen in the arms of Meghan looking away from the camera.

Fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment on not getting a chance to see Archie’s face. “Why bother when you can’t show his face to the world rather you turn his back to the whole world”, wrote a user reacting to the picture

Check out some of the other reactions:

Here's a beautiful picture released of Archie holding balloons to mark his 2nd birthday from Harry and Meghan. ❤ pic.twitter.com/80DZVK1jCV— The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) May 6, 2021

Wish I could see his beautiful face! 😞— Tere Riera Carrion (@trieracarrion) May 6, 2021

Why bother with this picture? Playing with the media I think.— Sarah Withrington (@swithrington) May 6, 2021

It might be beautiful if we could see it!!— Boddle (@smbalways) May 7, 2021

Why bother? Either post a proper photo or just get off social media all together . This middle ground is just ridiculous— Pam (@FellowsPam) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, members of the Royal Family took to social media to share their wishes for Archie on his second birthday. The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge - Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a family photo featuring birthday boy Archie, to wish their nephew on his birthday. This particular photo featuring Kate and Williams, Princess Charles, Camilla, Meghan’s mother Doria and Princess Diana’s sister, was taken during Archie’s christening on May 6, 2019.

The Royal Family and Prince Charles also shared pictures to wish Archie on his birthday. Check it out

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂 📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

The relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan with the British Royal Family hasn’t been cordial and things got only worse after the couple’s scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple made several shocking revelations about the Royal Family that shook the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here