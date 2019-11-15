Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Arctic Might Have Its Oldest and Thickest ‘Last Ice Area’ Melt by 2030 Making Summers Ice-Free

According to a report in SciTechDaily, in fact, it is now being predicted that Arctic summers will become ice-free by as early as 2030.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula,
Image for representation. (Reuters)

With climate change and global warming continually proving not to be a ‘hoax’, a new study has now revealed that the oldest and thickest Arctic sea ice is melting two-times faster than the whole of Arctic.

The new study published in Geophysical Research Letters, has discovered that Arctic Ocean ice in the north of Greenland is melting sooner than expected.

According to a report in SciTechDaily, in fact, it is now being predicted that Arctic summers will become ice-free by as early as 2030.

The study further stated that a warm environment has already been created in the Arctic, which leads to younger ice pack.

“There are some differences in the changing nature of the ice cover between the eastern and western regions of the Last Ice Area, which include different timing of the annual minimum in ice thickness as well as distinct ice motion patterns associated with ice thickness extrema,” the study further added.

According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, most of the ice covering the Arctic is as young as only one to four years old.

Kent Moore, an atmospheric physicist at the University of Toronto said, “We can’t treat the Last Ice Area as a monolithic area of ice which is going to last a long time,” quoted SciTechDaily as saying.

“Eventually the Last Ice Area will be the region that will repopulate the Arctic with wildlife. If we lose all the ice, we lose those species. This area will be a refuge where species can survive and hopefully expand their regions once the ice starts returning,” Moore added.

Echoing a similar sentiment, David Barber, an Arctic climatologist from the University of Manitoba in Canada, has stated that these results are enlightening them with the fact that Arctic is a dynamic area, the report added.

Barbe, who wasn’t a part of the study, further added, “Historically, we thought of this place as an area that just receives ice.”

