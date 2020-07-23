Arctic Sea Ice is Melting at Record High and Siberian Heatwave Could be a Huge Contributor

One of the biggest concerns around the globe is the climate change resulting in global warming. Scientists have been long worrying about the melting ice caps across various glaciers and ice belts. The Arctic Ocean is one of the many areas that has caused worries to the conservationists.

Now, according to new research, the maximum height of heatwaves will increase twice or thrice the present situation by the end of this century.

The Arctic Ocean is witnessing a series of changes, including ice melt season, above-average temperature and high-pressure system across the Central Arctic.

The temperature also resulted in fires across Siberia, drawing upon a major concern for the researchers.

In fact, the ice melting is so tremendous that researchers have witnessed only a little ice cover left in the Laptev Sea north of Siberia, as mentioned by Zachary Labe, a climate scientist at the Department of Atmospheric Science in the Colorado State University. Given the recent rate of melt, the records might touch another low in September.

“Once again, we are seeing a truly remarkable event within the Arctic Circle,” said Labe, as reported by Mashable.

Experts believe that there could be a number of factors responsible for the sudden changes. One of these, the major one, could be the extreme heatwave recorded in the Siberian region, which reached around 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

Another factor could be an increase in the vast regions of open water, increasing the temperature of the sea surface.