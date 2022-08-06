Are Celebs Removing Their Likes From Johnny Depp's Instagram Post on Trial Win?

Twitter users have claimed that celebrities like Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner, Joey King, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr. among a host of others seem to be removing their likes from Johnny Depp’s Instagram post after emerging victorious in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The celebrities, however, have put out no public statement in this regard. Following his win in the case, Depp, who had garnered strong support on social media, wrote in a statement that the jury gave him his “life back”.

“False, very serious, and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me,” part of Depp’s statement on Instagram read. Big names like Paul McCartney and Kate Moss have publicly showed their support to Depp.

A number of Twitter accounts had collated the list of celebrities who liked Depp’s celebratory Instagram post. Now, they have come out with lists that purport to show the names of celebrities who have removed their likes or otherwise seem to have withdrawn their support.

: Celebrities who have withdrawn their support for Johnny Depp (will keep updating): — illumi (@SGmymindandme) August 4, 2022

celebrities are removing their likes from Johnny Depp’s celebratory Instagram post lmao — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) August 4, 2022

There have been Twitter threads suggesting that this move comes after the unsealing of 6,000 pages of court documents relating to the defamation trial.

Recently, in a deposition that wasn’t aired during the trial, actress Ellen Barkin who was also an ex-girlfriend of Johnny Depp claimed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star drugged her during the first time they got intimate with each other.

As reported by Daily Mail, these revelations are a part of her deposition from the 6000 pages of the court document that were unsealed. In the retrieved texts of their libel suit, Ellen Barkin said that Depp is ‘incredibly charming’ like ‘most abusers are’. She added that he gave her a sedative medicine during their first sexual intercourse. “He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f***,” claimed Barkin.

Talking about Depp’s personality, the actress alleged that he is a ‘jealous and controlling’ man. She further recalled the time when he accused her of infidelity because she had a scratch on her back. She said, “He’s just a jealous man, controlling, where are you going, who are you going with. What did you do last night? I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from having sex with a person who wasn’t him.”

