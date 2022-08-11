Are Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock Secretly Vampires? Read This Bizarre Conspiracy Theory

Hollywood has been making movies featuring vampires for years now but one would not think that the stars of the movies would be dubbed as vampires themselves. Yes, some actors do appear a lot younger than their actual age but attributing that to vampirism is a tad too much. However, a recent TikTok trend is doing exactly that. The bizarre hypothesis has gone viral on TikTok, where one video features a number of well-known celebrities next to their vintage twin.

According to a Daily Star report, the catalyst was a TikTok video posted with the caption “What yall think.” Following this, the video compared the celebrities’ likenesses side by side while posing the query, “Are these celebrities vampires or the elites?” Then, a number of photographs of celebrities are displayed to us, including those of Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Robert Pattinson, Eddie Murphy, Jay-Z, and Johnny Depp, where they eerily look like they have been around for like more than a century or so.

The Hollywood News article continued by asserting that they had evidence that the celebrities were vampires after observing that Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock appeared to stop ageing around the same time.They even utilised some photos to support it, and one of Matthew McConaughey’s photos has a startling resemblance that will have you speculating whether he is a time traveller.

The conspiracy theory did find many takers with some users convinced that Robert Pattinson was a vampire. However, that can probably be attributed to his conviction in playing one in the Twilight series. Others were quick to point out with a rational explanation that every person does have a doppelganger somewhere in the world.

Even though the vampire idea video includes a lot of famous people, one of the doppelgängers has been debunked. In response to the initial post, a sharp-eyed user pointed out that Eddie Murphy’s doppelgänger picture was really taken of him for his 2003 comedy The Haunted Mansion.

One down, but there are really too many of these freakishly similar photos to debunk all. What do you think?

