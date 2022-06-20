Are Minimalist Designs Causing 'Death of Detail'? Twitter Thread Debates Identity Loss

Is the world facing a “death of detail” crisis? With the social media information boom and shortening attention spans, no one would be surprised. A Twitter thread by “The Cultural Tutor” has posited that this has been manifesting in architectural designs as well by way of minimalism. At the outset, the thread clarifies that it does not mean to attack “capital M Minimalism, which is a conscious design movement”, but that it addresses “unconscious, small m minimalism”. From scaffolding, park benches, telephone booths to the Warner Brothers logo, the thread pits contrasting photos of detailed structures that have been replaced by what’s now considered modern and suave.

The Danger of Minimalist Design (& the death of detail) A short thread… pic.twitter.com/byrgyZzl6O — The Cultural Tutor (@culturaltutor) June 18, 2022

And suddenly everything, everywhere starts to look the same. Absolute neutrality. No detail. No identity. What does that say about us? pic.twitter.com/q2EjUZFy2P — The Cultural Tutor (@culturaltutor) June 18, 2022

The thread started an interesting debate. Many suggested that the designs shared in the thread were from times that did not necessarily signify morally superior “things to say” in general. Others said simply that it was a debate on cost effectiveness and time management.

You just showed an ugly library on the left that's not even minimalstic. It has a loud carpet, Green and red chairs etc. Look at this library as a real minimalist library: pic.twitter.com/e9XclFLfKm — Kilian 🇺🇦 (@kilianv_3) June 19, 2022

In general, minimalist architecture and furniture is almost entirely based on cost. These two benches you used, one can be prefabricated for a couple hundred dollars, the other has cast-iron designs and is probably several thousand dollars to make/transport/install. pic.twitter.com/OJ1B1IXadl — Papa Poseidon, the Moist God (@papa_poseidon) June 19, 2022

“Please remember that I am not talking about a conscious minimalism here. If you like to decorate your room in a minimalist fashion, that *isn’t* a problem. It’s none of mine or anybody else’s business. The problem is this social drift towards absolute simplification…” the original thread further clarifies. “The worst crime of minimalist design is how it has stripped all colour away from things,” it adds.

as an architect i would like to add that your non-minimalist exampes were concieved on in a period of time when ppl had smth to say, but in a period when slave labour, child labour, wealth hoarding, royal families were a thing, and bilions other were starving. — 🌒✨Andreea Ciocîrlan✨🌘 (@ciocarlica) June 19, 2022

Do you think it’s a case of evolving taste or a sign of the times?

