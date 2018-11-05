English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Are the Posters of Upcoming Shah Rukh Khan Flick 'Zero' Copied?
Ummm.
Image credits: @BadassAdian / Twitter
Social media sleuths are at work again and this time they may have some bad news for King Khan.
A day before launching the trailer of his upcoming film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday shared the first two posters of the film, one each with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Sharing the one with Katrina, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai.”
Tweeting the poster with Anushka, he wrote, “Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai...”
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. In a first, Shah Rukh is playing the role of a vertically challenged man while Katrina is essaying the role of a a popular actress. Anushka is playing a wheelchair-bound scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.
While the posters and trailer are already creating a buzz and have given fans a lot to talk about, Twitterati seem to be crying copycat after users found certain striking resemblances between the Zero posters and those of some other films.
Don't believe us? Have a look:
Netizens believe that the poster of SRK with Katrika was 'inspired' from Nagarjuna's Oopiri (2016), while the poster that features Anushka and Khan is eerily similar to a French-Belgium Movie titled Un homme à la hauteur (Up For Love) which released in 2016.
We want to give King Khan the benefit of the doubt and see these instances as mere coincidences. But given Bollywood's long history of plagiarism, it's hard to know for sure.
Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai...#ZeroPoster@AnushkaSharma @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/ZdnFLJp2c1
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 31, 2018
Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai.#ZeroPoster#KatrinaKaif @aanandlrai @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/tegE4RZCSo
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 31, 2018
#ZeroPoster is a copy of French-Belgium Movie titled 'Un homme à la hauteur' (Up For Love) pic.twitter.com/0kt5KI5MX5
— SAURAV #ThugsOfHindostan (@imsaurav55) October 31, 2018
Aa gaya copy king #Zero #ZeroPoster pic.twitter.com/ztuemFRBvL
— Morteza AK Khan (@morteza24839001) October 31, 2018
Doing hard to get a single hit....PRK😂😂
Copy & paste... 😂#ZeroTrailerOnSRKDay#ZeroPoster pic.twitter.com/nJ8N0AU5Ug
— Robert downey jr (@JrRobertD1) November 1, 2018
#ZeroPoster #Zero #ZeroTrailer Copy Paste pic.twitter.com/SwLRHyfNMB
— Arif shekh (@arf2kha) November 1, 2018
#ZeroPoster Copy pic.twitter.com/t3ueK6Yi2L
— Arif shekh (@arf2kha) November 1, 2018
Telgu movie se copy kya hai poster #ZeroPoster 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mq7lSQtEgq
— Aamir Khan✨ (@BadassAamirian_) November 1, 2018
Bollywood walo ke paas kuchh bhi apna nahi hota!! Copy Copy Copy!!!#ZeroPoster pic.twitter.com/nkvppEPwAU
— S.✨ (@BadassAdian) November 1, 2018
ONCE AGAIN COPY MASTER RED CHILLIES RULES WITH MOST ADVANCED VFX IN THE WORLD 😂😂 #ZeroPoster pic.twitter.com/FTn9FIYopu
— FIRANGI MALLA (@Aamir_Arman_) November 1, 2018
