Are the Posters of Upcoming Shah Rukh Khan Flick 'Zero' Copied?

Updated:November 5, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
Are the Posters of Upcoming Shah Rukh Khan Flick 'Zero' Copied?
Image credits: @BadassAdian / Twitter
Social media sleuths are at work again and this time they may have some bad news for King Khan.

A day before launching the trailer of his upcoming film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday shared the first two posters of the film, one each with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the one with Katrina, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai.”

Tweeting the poster with Anushka, he wrote, “Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai...”







Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars SRK, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. In a first, Shah Rukh is playing the role of a vertically challenged man while Katrina is essaying the role of a a popular actress. Anushka is playing a wheelchair-bound scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.

While the posters and trailer are already creating a buzz and have given fans a lot to talk about, Twitterati seem to be crying copycat after users found certain striking resemblances between the Zero posters and those of some other films.

Don't believe us? Have a look:













Netizens believe that the poster of SRK with Katrika was 'inspired' from Nagarjuna's Oopiri (2016), while the poster that features Anushka and Khan is eerily similar to a French-Belgium Movie titled Un homme à la hauteur (Up For Love) which released in 2016.













We want to give King Khan the benefit of the doubt and see these instances as mere coincidences. But given Bollywood's long history of plagiarism, it's hard to know for sure.
