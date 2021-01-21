Are These Kids Floating? Guinness World Records' Post on Most Skips in a Minute Has Left Netizens Confused

Once in a while you come across a video on the internet that would compel you to differentiate if it is real or not. One such video was shared by the Guinness World Records on their Instagram handle earlier this week. The video captures a sublime synchronization of a skipping team from Japan that registered the record of most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team. This feat was achieved on September 8, 2017 by the E Jump Fuji team in Japan. The video shows the team of 14 school children from Fuji, Shizuoka, where 12 skipped and two swung the rope.

In one minute, the team skipped 230 times. The Instagram post has received over 26.4k likes as viewers express their reaction on the mind-boggling video.

One of the users commented that it looks as if those skipping professionals are flying since their flawless movements are coming in so swiftly, while another user commented, "Am I the only one who saw them floating". For some, watching the video was "oddly satisfying" and some commended them for their precise movements.

An earlier record of most skips in a minute was held by the students at Hiromi Elementary School from Japan who achieved the earlier total of 217 skips back in 2013. Another Japanese citizen Hijiki Ikuyama from Shinagawa, Tokyo, registered the Guinness World record for most skips over a 10 meter rope in 30 seconds on December 8, 2018. Ikuyama jumped over the rope 26 times in thirty seconds to create the record.

Rope jumping is considered quite serious in Japan where another woman beat the record for most Double Dutch-style skips in 30 seconds in 2017. In the Double Dutch-style skip, each skip counted towards the final total had to include a full 360-degree revolution of both skipping ropes.

The record creating performance took place at a local velodrome in Toride, Ibaraki in Japan, where a team of three members achieved a total of 129 skips in thirty seconds. According to Guinness World Records, the talented Ayumi Sakamaki had moved so quickly over the two ropes that Guinness World Records adjudicator Kaoru Ishikawa was required to examine slow-motion footage of the attempt before confirming the record.

After creating the record, Ayumi told Guinness World Record that her team had been dreaming of becoming Guinness World Records title holders and they are really happy. She further said that she wishes to make sure that they act as Guinness World Records title holders and inspire other people.