AI expert Janelle Shane recently tested the world’s powerful language-modelling algorithm software to come up with its own pickup lines. Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), the world’s largest language modelling software, was used to generate pick-up lines but the results were hilarious and incomprehensible.

Shane is an optics research scientist at Boulder Nonlinear Systems who experiments with machine-learning she terms ‘AI weirdness’, producing some amusing results. This isn’t the first time she mixed AI with the art of seduction as previously, she had trained a neural net to create pickup lines in 2017. The results were almost gibberish as the system was too primitive to generate the wordplay of their sentiments.

On March 22, in her blog titled, GPT-3 tries to pick up lines, she wrote, “Once upon a time, I decided to train a neural net to generate pickup lines. Once I started collecting the training data I began to regret it when I saw how awful the existing lines were."

“You must be a tringle? Cause you’re the only thing here,” reads one, while another was, “Are you a candle? Because you’re so hot of the looks with you.”

“I’m not on your wears, but I want to see your start," read another.

She shares how she liked one of the pickup lines so much that it became the title of her book on AI, ‘You look like a thing and I love you.’

Last summer, GPT-3 -the most powerful language algorithm which uses deep learning to produce human-like text -was released by San Francisco-based OpenAI, which inspired Shane to try again. She writes, “I started with the following prompt, for a neural net to fill in its prediction of what the rest of the article would be like: ‘These are the top pickup lines of 2021! Amaze your crush and get results! 1."

She tasked the four variants of GPT-3, starting in DaVinci, which is the largest and most-competent, and the results were almost inarticulate but entertaining.

Shane then gave the prompt to Curie, which was “closest to depressing pickup lines out of all GPT-3 variants," she wrote in the blog. Babbage, an even smaller version than Curie, “is trying”, she states.

However, Ada, the smallest GPT-3 variant “has completely lost the plot,” writes Shane. Its pickup lines look more like a grocery list which reads, ‘"Body Softening Pads, CAPE FASHION, Embroidery Tags, and Funny Nifty Sweaters – $15.99→"