Are You a Genius? Find Out With This Unique Optical Illusion Test

Optical Illusions are believed to be indicators of various aspects of your personality. These visuals, apart from tricking one’s perspective, also help peek into one’s demeanour and to know things about oneself. Although these observations are claimed to be accurate, one should take these with a pinch of salt.

Another such optical illusion recently appeared on the internet and claims to be a measure of the genius of a person. This optical illusion can act as an IQ test and tells a person taking it about the kind of genius they carry within.

The image is of black and white coloured dashes making a circle. Staring at the centre of the design is what one needs to do to know the kind of intellect they have. If you stare right in the middle, it will reveal either of the two colours.

First Colour – Blue

If you see the blue colour, then, according to the Mind’s Journal, you are a genius of perception. Your brain waves function in the frequency range of 100 and 120 Hz. The colour blue also means that you have “mental clarity,” and understand the concepts of life quite well. Other qualities that you have include efficiency in working and honesty. People rely on you and seek your help with complicated matters.

Second Colour – Red

According to Mind’s Journal, if you see the colour red, then you are a genius of logic and your brain waves function in the frequency range of 150 and 180 Hz. Red colour denotes that you love solving problems and it is like a cakewalk to you. In addition, you are a natural leader and influential too. People look forward to you.

So, which colour did you see?

