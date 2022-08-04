Are You a Maths Genius? Solve This Viral Puzzle in 10 Seconds

A mathematics puzzle is going viral on the internet and it has left the netizens baffled. The puzzle needs the users to solve it within 10 seconds, it just needs a simple logic to find the solution. It could be a tough task for many due to the time constraint. However, many users are attempting to solve the puzzle.

This puzzle was first shared on Tik Tok and it went viral. In the puzzle, different numbers from 1 to 4 are placed in different directions. You need to connect the same numbers with each other. It might look easy for you, but it has left many users scratching their heads.

Here is the simple trick to find the solution. Draw a medium size square. Write numbers from 1 to 4 twice in different places.

For instance, if you have written number 1 at the center then place the other number 1 at the left corner. Make sure similar numbers are placed far away. Follow the same procedure for the other three numbers as well. Now what you see is in a square similar numbers are placed at different positions. And your 10 seconds start right away. Join the two similar numbers.

You might have thought it to be easy, but in this medium square connecting the two similar numbers is difficult. One common issue you might face is overlapping lines. Make sure no two lines are touching each other. Draw their path separately. You can try all your tricks, but only within 10 seconds.

What you are facing is already faced by many others as well. A user commented, “The position of the numbers is making this task even more difficult.’’ A second one wrote, “ I did it, but not within 10 seconds. Will I be accepted as a winner?’’

However, if you could solve it within 10 seconds then definitely you are a genius.

