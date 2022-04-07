'Are You a Terrorist?' US Airport Kiosk's 'Blunt' Security Question Baffles Internet

Airports are places where security needs to be top class. And why shouldn’t it be? After all, we are talking about a world post 9/11 where keen attention is paid to the security arrangements in places with a large influx of people. However, some people go a notch above what is required just to be sure. And when that happens, it gets embedded in history as a hilarious incident. Like this airport security question that has left social media in splits. A user on Twitter shared a picture of a kiosk that people generally use to see flight details or get their boarding passes printed. Before offering its services and databases, the kiosks ask some necessary questions.

But in this case, an unnecessary question slipped and appeared on the screen. “Are you a terrorist?” asked the kiosks and offered two options to choose from – Yes or No. Sharing the image, the user, in the caption wrote, “Security at the airport getting more straightforward.”

Have a look:

security at the airport getting more straightforward pic.twitter.com/1TBAqPaxQC— Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) April 3, 2022

Since being shared, the viral image has garnered almost 7 lakh likes and 70,000 retweets. Netizens laced some retweets with comments ranging from reactions to memes. Many netizens expressed their urge to press ‘Yes’ just to see what happens next.

Here’s one user with the uncalled urge.

I would just click yes to see what happens😭 https://t.co/q6bsSh6k0X— ਸਿਮਰਨ (@simrannnkj) April 5, 2022

Here’s another chiming in with the same urge.

The urge to press yes just to see what happens would fucking destroy me. https://t.co/37r1jjPaBY— Shikinami (@athrith) April 5, 2022

Many imagined the questions that follow this peculiar question. Such as

“Do you have any explosives on you?”

Next Question: Do you have any explosives on you? https://t.co/PA4dsdlAdF— 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝐖𝐈𝐍𝘥$𝘩𝘢𝘳 (@Trawindsshar) April 7, 2022

“Are you sure?”

imagine you choose yes and it hits you with the "are you sure?" https://t.co/wowSldCgTK— cynthia 🍥 (@strangelesbian) April 4, 2022

This user stated that he would read the question as “Are you a tourist?” and click yes accidentally.

I’ll be so stressed at airports, I’ll read that as “Are you a tourist?” and click yes by accident https://t.co/zTgL6p57H3— Manpreet Singh ☬🇦🇫 (@smanpreet246) April 4, 2022

This user claims to have clicked yes and apparently is behind bars in a cold cell.

Clicked yes cause I'm 💖quirky💖I'm hungry and the cell is cold help https://t.co/SBR4Gu9wZk — Ereest (@Freest___) April 4, 2022

And then came the memes.

When one user asked what would happen on tapping yes, another replied with game GTA San Andreas’s five-star-wanted image.

Here’s a meme version of the urge we were talking about.

This user came up with the “correct answer.”

Have you ever come across such questions at airports?

