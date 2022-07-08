Are You Baahubali Enough To Finish This 8 Kg Samosa At Meerut Shop?

Even for the biggest samosa lover, the giant-sized Baahubali samosa at Kaushal Sweets in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is too much to have in one go. Baahubali samosa weighing 8 Kg is delicious enough to make you drool over the looks and taste. Despite that, you can’t dare to finish this on your own. If someone can finish this on their own in 30 minutes, he or she can win Rs 51,000.

According to reports, it will require a total of 30 people to finish this samosa, which costs Rs 1100 to make. Kaushal Sweets owner Shubham Kaushal is proud of the fact that his outlet has offered customers this immensely popular dish. Shubham said that it takes 1 to 1 and 1 ½ hours to prepare this giant samosa.

Baahubali samosa is not the only mouth-watering dish prepared by Kaushal Sweets. Before this, this outlet also produced a 4 Kg samosa. Now, with the preparation of Baahubali samosa, Kaushal Sweets has made a new record. Shubham doesn’t plan to stop after this and is planning to make a 10 Kg samosa.

Talking the ingredients of Baahubali samosa, it contains potato, peas, cottage cheese and dry fruits. To prepare a 4 Kg samosa, the cost incurred was Rs 600, while for a 10 Kg samosa, the cost will shoot up to Rs 1300.

As of now, no one has been able to complete this challenge, Shubham said, adding that people could not go even anywhere near finishing it. Now when their outlet is going to prepare a 10 Kg samosa, it remains to be seen who picks it to finish it?

Shubham’s shop has seen a massive increase in popularity after the preparation of Baahubali samosa. According to him, many food bloggers are visiting the shop and making Instagram reels.

