'Are You Dhoni?': Dinesh Karthik Trolled For Denying 'Crucial' Single to Krunal Pandya

Brilliant hitting by DK but small mistakes have a big effect on the result in T20s. Was a mistake to not take that single with Krunal at the other end.#IndVsNZ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 10, 2019

What was DK’s point in refusing the single? It’s not like he was batting with a tailender who couldn’t have hit a 6. Krunal had just as much chance of clearing the boundary as DK. This “misjudgement” might perhaps cost him a potential World Cup spot. #NZvIND — महादादा (@mahadada) February 10, 2019

Dinesh Karthik thinks he was Dhoni. Okay absolutely fine. But he thought Krunal Pandya is Ashwin????? #NZvIND — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 10, 2019

Why didn't Karthik take that single? Does he think he is Dhoni? — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 10, 2019

Dinesh Karthik wasted 2 deliveries even denied taking a single



Rohit Sharma & co. to Dinesh Karthik in dressing room



#INDvsNZt20 #NZvIND #NZvsIND #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/IASfE3Ud1K — Freaky ~ DRaval (@HODL_till_2140) February 10, 2019

Dinesh Karthik is clearly not a fan of Salman Khan. He doesn't believe in Hit and Run.#INDvNZ — Mr. Arora (@vishesharora19) February 10, 2019

Mr. Dinesh Karthik you are not MS DHONI to deny a single and then finish with sixes. You might have done it once but you can't do it every time like MS does... #INDvsNZt20 — Bastele Jhakday (@bastelej) February 10, 2019

Dinesh Karthik should not play for India after this. That is the most horrible thing I’ve seen in a while. — ADITYA (@StarkAditya) February 10, 2019

Dinesh Karthik since 2017 in T20Is:



16 - Innings.

11 - Not Outs.

290 - Runs.

56.44 - Average.

163.31 - Strike Rate.

48 - Highest Score.



Not good to blame someone like Dinesh Karthik for the defeat when he's performing such brilliant since last couple of years. #NZvIND — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 10, 2019

Real Culprit : Rohit Sharma



But Legend thinks : Dinesh Karthik Just because he denied single.



Underated Finisher : Dinesh Karthik. He Played Well n at least give us chance after Rohit Test innings. #RohitSharma #INDvNZ #DineshKarthik — Cricket Freak (@naveensurana06) February 10, 2019

I remember MS Dhoni doing the exact same thing Karthik did and he had Rayudu at the other end. So stop judging, I'd actually salute Karthik for taking the responsibility on his shoulders. #NZvIND — Maverick (@maverickmonger) February 10, 2019

I know there will be criticism over @DineshKarthik's call to refuse the single there, but i'm very sure him over Pandya was the right call.If anybody in this Indian side can win a last over/ball game it is Karthik.#NZvInd — Siddharth Mishra (@Mirror_ur_self) February 10, 2019

To all those saying Karthik should have taken that single, below is the image where everyone said "Kartik will wonder why he took that single"? (India vs Australia T20) @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/5h3BjntmE5 — jehan kothari (@jehans27) February 10, 2019

Why everyone bashing KARTHIK? Look at his strike rate! What about ROHIT SHARMA ?? He played 32 balls for 38runs! Leaving too much for others to come... Those are morons who are blaming Karthik! https://t.co/gMo7dhvadl — EINSTEIN (@WritersGem) February 10, 2019