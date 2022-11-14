Are You Following Viral TikTok Dyson Airwrap Hairspray Hack? Here's Why You Must Stop

There are umpteen beauty hacks on the internet on how to get perfect curls for nailing a hairstyle. One of them that’s doing the rounds on TikTok is the Dyson Airwrap method which involves using hairspray while using the beauty appliance for getting ultra-defined curly waves. Although the beauty hack produces results instantly, the hair expert for Milk + Bush, Nicole Petty, has highlighted how the trick can have a damaging effect on one’s hair. According to a report by Metro UK, Petty believes that the trick is totally unwise for hair health.

While the hair expert thinks that some hacks on TikTok are more helpful than others, there are many reasons why a few of them could be dangerous. “TikTok is home to over 10 billion hair hacks, with some more helpful than others,” she said, reported Metro UK. Talking about the viral Dyson Airwap, Petty explained though it appears to be effective, there are umpteen dangerous effects of using it. “One hack that has gone viral recently is the Dyson Airwrap hack, which sees users applying hairspray to their hair while it’s still on the device to achieve picture-perfect curls. While this might be effective, there are a number of reasons why this could be dangerous,” she added.

According to her, it is clearly mentioned in the Airwrap instructions for users to avoid using any cleaning agents, lubricants, or air fresheners on any part of the appliance before or while using it on hair. This can result in the clogging of air vents on the device thereby declining the vacuum’s suction power.

While potentially damaging the appliance is only a minor side effect to keep in mind, what the trick does to one’s hair health is much more damaging. Petty claims using hairspray before applying heat to one’s hair is never a good idea. She said, “But it’s not just the device itself that you should be concerned about when it comes to this hack. Using hairspray before applying heat to your hair is never a good idea.” The hair expert claims that hairspray contains alcohol and on top of it, applying heat will only cause one’s hair to dry quicker and lackluster, not just temporarily, she warned.

Instead, Petty advised people to use a heat protectant spray before using heat tools on hair to maintain good hair health and reduce damage to the hair cuticle.

Keywords: viral, viral TikTok Dyson Airwrap hairspray hack, viral TikTok, beauty hack, curly hair hack, trending, trending hack, trending video

Read all the Latest Buzz News here