Budget Highlights
'Are You High?' Bizarre Questions Posted by the British Royal Account Puzzle Twitterati
Many wondered if the Queen's official Twitter account was hacked.
File photo of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters)
On Jan 30, the Britain's royal family's official Twitter handle posted a series of unrelated, seemingly bizarre questions on its Twitter feed.
For example, this.
How many redundant letters are there in the English Alphabet? What would be the ideal of a perfect alphabet, and how far does the English Alphabet fall short of that ideal?— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019
And this.
A cistern is fitted with three pipes, one of which will fill it in 48 minutes, the other in an hour, and the third in half an hour. How long will it take to fill the cistern when all three pipes are open together?— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019
There were others too.
By what physiological peculiarities do Fungi differ from other plants?— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019
In 1869 nine pioneering women sat the first examination at @UoLondon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019
Here are some of the questions they were asked...
Many were baffled at the sudden outburst of questions. Some conjectured that the Queen's social media team was high.
January 30, 2019
Are you high?— MBJ (@MelissaBrookeJ) January 30, 2019
Odd tweet @loularlee— Michelle Rock (@RockOn8197) January 31, 2019
you stoned bro— Blink (@Blizzink) January 30, 2019
While others wondered is the royal account had been hacked.
Have you been hacked?!— Kevin Paterson (@utopiakev) January 30, 2019
Has someone hacked this site???— nlipson (@nlipson) January 30, 2019
I think the account is hacked— marianne_amine (@marianne_amine) January 30, 2019
Ok I agree it's been hacked— Sharron Norman (@iwindon) January 30, 2019
Others had some fun offers to make.
If I answer correctly can I visit the royal family?https://t.co/f8mufUnlax— Jean (@fnkey) January 30, 2019
January 31, 2019
I love it! Challenging us to use our brains are learn something. Yes! This is great! I don’t know the answer, but now will find the answer.— Scot Tanner von Buchholz (@BScotTanner) January 31, 2019
Love love love these new communications!— Ellen Hoj (@ellen_hoj) January 31, 2019
Is the answer Prince Andrew?— Freddie Robinson (@FreddieR64) January 30, 2019
However, the royals were neither high, nor was the Twitter handle hacked. The royal account was just celebrating 150 years of womens' education at the University of London.
The Princess Royal, Chancellor of the University of London, last night hosted the closing event of a yearlong series of celebrations and activities to mark 150 years of women in higher education. pic.twitter.com/6jJ0yHMrIR— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019
The seemingly random questions that were posted on Twitter by the royal account were actually the same questions that the first batch of women who appeared for the London University examination were tested upon.
In 1869 nine pioneering women sat the first ‘special examination’ at @UoLondon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019
These images show the Supplemental Charter, 1867.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019
The Royal Charter was given to the University by Queen Victoria, which approved the admission for women to the special examinations. pic.twitter.com/1E3EcxMJca
Well, all those who doubted the royals must be feeling a little silly now.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It is Writers vs Others in Bollywood; Uri Beats Manikarnika and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga at Box Office
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- After Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- High Interest Cost Continues to Dampen Automobile Sales in India
- Want Free Beyonce and Jay-Z Concert Tickets for Life? All You Have to Do is Become Vegan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s