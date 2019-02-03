'Are You High?' Bizarre Questions Posted by the British Royal Account Puzzle Twitterati

How many redundant letters are there in the English Alphabet? What would be the ideal of a perfect alphabet, and how far does the English Alphabet fall short of that ideal? — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019

A cistern is fitted with three pipes, one of which will fill it in 48 minutes, the other in an hour, and the third in half an hour. How long will it take to fill the cistern when all three pipes are open together? — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019

By what physiological peculiarities do Fungi differ from other plants? — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019

In 1869 nine pioneering women sat the first examination at @UoLondon.



Here are some of the questions they were asked... — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019

Are you high? — MBJ (@MelissaBrookeJ) January 30, 2019

you stoned bro — Blink (@Blizzink) January 30, 2019

Have you been hacked?! — Kevin Paterson (@utopiakev) January 30, 2019

Has someone hacked this site??? — nlipson (@nlipson) January 30, 2019

I think the account is hacked — marianne_amine (@marianne_amine) January 30, 2019

Ok I agree it's been hacked — Sharron Norman (@iwindon) January 30, 2019

If I answer correctly can I visit the royal family?https://t.co/f8mufUnlax — Jean (@fnkey) January 30, 2019

I love it! Challenging us to use our brains are learn something. Yes! This is great! I don’t know the answer, but now will find the answer. — Scot Tanner von Buchholz (@BScotTanner) January 31, 2019

Love love love these new communications! — Ellen Hoj (@ellen_hoj) January 31, 2019

Is the answer Prince Andrew? — Freddie Robinson (@FreddieR64) January 30, 2019

The Princess Royal, Chancellor of the University of London, last night hosted the closing event of a yearlong series of celebrations and activities to mark 150 years of women in higher education. pic.twitter.com/6jJ0yHMrIR — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019

These images show the Supplemental Charter, 1867.



The Royal Charter was given to the University by Queen Victoria, which approved the admission for women to the special examinations. pic.twitter.com/1E3EcxMJca — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 30, 2019

Followers of Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter were recently confused by a series of tweets that were posted from the royal's official acoount. Many even thought that her account was hacked.On Jan 30, the Britain's royal family's official Twitter handle posted a series of unrelated, seemingly bizarre questions on its Twitter feed.For example, this.And this.There were others too.Many were baffled at the sudden outburst of questions. Some conjectured that the Queen's social media team was high.While others wondered is the royal account had been hacked.Others had some fun offers to make.However, the royals were neither high, nor was the Twitter handle hacked. The royal account was just celebrating 150 years of womens' education at the University of London.The seemingly random questions that were posted on Twitter by the royal account were actually the same questions that the first batch of women who appeared for the London University examination were tested upon.Well, all those who doubted the royals must be feeling a little silly now.