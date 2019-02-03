LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

'Are You High?' Bizarre Questions Posted by the British Royal Account Puzzle Twitterati

Many wondered if the Queen's official Twitter account was hacked.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 7:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Are You High?' Bizarre Questions Posted by the British Royal Account Puzzle Twitterati
File photo of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters)
Loading...
Followers of Queen Elizabeth II on Twitter were recently confused by a series of tweets that were posted from the royal's official acoount. Many even thought that her account was hacked.

On Jan 30, the Britain's royal family's official Twitter handle posted a series of unrelated, seemingly bizarre questions on its Twitter feed.

For example, this.




And this.




There were others too.







Many were baffled at the sudden outburst of questions. Some conjectured that the Queen's social media team was high.













While others wondered is the royal account had been hacked.














Others had some fun offers to make.
















However, the royals were neither high, nor was the Twitter handle hacked. The royal account was just celebrating 150 years of womens' education at the University of London.




The seemingly random questions that were posted on Twitter by the royal account were actually the same questions that the first batch of women who appeared for the London University examination were tested upon.







Well, all those who doubted the royals must be feeling a little silly now.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram