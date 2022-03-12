'Are You in Jail?' Marnus Labuschagne's 'Daal Roti' Meal Has Indians Trolling PCB

Ahead of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Australia, Twitter erupted over a photo of daal and roti shared by batter Marnus Labuschagne, with many users trolling Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the meal which they considered below par. Pakistan will be taking on Australia in the second Test of the three-match series at the National Stadium in Karachi today. The opening Test in Rawalpindi ended in a draw and the nature of the pitch drew a lot of flak, too. With the addition of the photo of the meal shared by Labuschagne, Indian and Pakistani cricket fans could be seen exchanging barbs on Twitter. Many trolled PCB, with others asking Labuschagne if he was “in jail". Some Pakistani fans poked fun at the meal too.

Engineering Hostel Daal - Roti >>>>>>> below Daal - Roti+ "Too" [ Disclaimer : i am not disrespecting food. ]https://t.co/BKwXeIyvZg — ᴜsᴇʀ ᵉˣᵗⁱⁿᶜᵗ (@its_Engineer__) March 12, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) provides this kind of food to cricketers who come to play in PakistanEven my mother can cook more delicious than Pakistan's Luxury hotels in which cricketers are staying. https://t.co/hDTykvUjfN— Debapriya Rakshit (@debapriya108) March 12, 2022

look at this! this isn't lentils, it's looking like mustard sauce! or maybe its mayonnaise, and that white thing is bread. its not a combination but maybe coz he's a foreigner, so someone made him foolhttps://t.co/cv5xyips6u— / (@mitochonddria) March 11, 2022

My man Marnus is here to reaffirm that @TheRealPCB has actually kept all of them at a jail. https://t.co/fGnCDviM7A— Haider Maqbool (@haidermaqbool7) March 11, 2022

i am henceforth never criticising the mess. https://t.co/bf7Xih0SC4— motherlover (@titanplayer42) March 11, 2022

That’s the saddest dal and roti I’ve seen Marnie. Hope you get some good dal and roti later this year ✌ https://t.co/alN2xDizKh— Shriram Manohar (@ShriramManohar) March 11, 2022

Imagine the food in Australia to call this as delicious! https://t.co/9H8ZL3W8fM— Roy Kent (@Padycast) March 12, 2022

who lied to this man? https://t.co/A8z1X6VCXZ— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) March 11, 2022

Australia’s first Test in 24 years in Pakistan ended in a tame draw on a benign pitch, the home team openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq hit centuries on the fifth day to again grind the visitors attack into the ground. Pakistan had declared on 474/4 in their first innings, with Australia responding with 459 all out. The hosts racked up an astounding 728/4 for the entire match, as Pat Cummins and Co unsuccessfully toiled for just wickets before the tour opening Test eventually petered out to a draw with just three innings being played.

