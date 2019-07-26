Are You Patient Enough to Watch this Viral Calming Video Till the End?

Social media keep us engaged on most parts of the day, be it messages, apps and most importantly browsing videos. From gazing at calligraphy, doodling, or even people eating, we often keep on watching random, bizarre and engaging videos. Most of our precious moments are spent watching ASMR videos (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) which supposedly help us relax.

Recently, people are glued to watching a viral video of someone rainbow painting a bar. The video seeks to test viewers’ patience and possibly even their sanity as they watch it.

The 42-second clip with a daring caption saying, “Are you patient enough to watch till the end?” shows the bar bordered in black and the word "My Patience" written vertically on it being filled with colours from the top to bottom.

It actually tries to catch your attention but the question is can you watch the video with patience till the end?

The video is being shared on Twitter since July 24, 2019, from Sydney, New South Wales, and has already received over 79,000 likes and nearly 31,000 re-tweets.

The surprising and in a way annoying ending has collected lots of reactions from netizens. Here’s what they wrote: