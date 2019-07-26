Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Are You Patient Enough to Watch this Viral Calming Video Till the End?

Recently, people are glued to watching a viral video of someone rainbow painting a bar, which tests viewers’ patience and possibly even their sanity as they watch it.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Are You Patient Enough to Watch this Viral Calming Video Till the End?
Video grab of the post. (Instagram)
Loading...

Social media keep us engaged on most parts of the day, be it messages, apps and most importantly browsing videos. From gazing at calligraphy, doodling, or even people eating, we often keep on watching random, bizarre and engaging videos. Most of our precious moments are spent watching ASMR videos (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) which supposedly help us relax.

Recently, people are glued to watching a viral video of someone rainbow painting a bar. The video seeks to test viewers’ patience and possibly even their sanity as they watch it.

The 42-second clip with a daring caption saying, “Are you patient enough to watch till the end?” shows the bar bordered in black and the word "My Patience" written vertically on it being filled with colours from the top to bottom.

It actually tries to catch your attention but the question is can you watch the video with patience till the end?

The video is being shared on Twitter since July 24, 2019, from Sydney, New South Wales, and has already received over 79,000 likes and nearly 31,000 re-tweets.

The surprising and in a way annoying ending has collected lots of reactions from netizens. Here’s what they wrote:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram