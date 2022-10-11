Are You Ready to Have Your Mind Blown? Watch This Hollywood Stuntwoman's Archery Skills

You might have seen stunts that are visually spectacular. From jumping off high-rise buildings to gymnasts showing their flexibility, social media is full of videos of people showing mind-blowing skill sets. One such archer’s video has surfaced online, showcasing insane foot and mouth archery skills.

Orissa Kelly, a Hollywood stuntwoman, gymnast, and archer showed her mind-boggling archery skills in a 3-minute-long video. She is not only a great archer but also takes the best shots using her foot to hold the bow. The video shows Orissa taking a shot with her leg and the catch is that she lights her arrows on fire. The second shot she takes is from a helicopter in the middle of a lake.

Top showsha video

She then explains her journey of learning archery and how she reached where she is. The archer and stuntwoman explained that she started learning archery back in 2015 when she knew nothing about it. She then thought of expanding her skill set by learning how to shoot with her legs. Her motto is “why be the best at something when you can be the only one!”

Shared by the popular automobile influencer Supercar Blondie on September 25, the video has gained over 6.3 crore views and more than 3.34 lakh reactions. Orissa even shared that she is a stuntwoman who has worked for popular Hollywood films like “Wonder Woman”.

Orissa not only shoots with her hands and legs but also with her mouth. Moreover, she travels the world to perform and showcase her skills. All of her trick shots are amazingly accurate.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/628388092225798/?s=single_unit

Orissa has now become a content creator and constantly leaves her followers awestruck with her archery skills and stunts. A video on her official Facebook page shows her doing a split in the cabin baggage space on a flight.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here