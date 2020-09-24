'Are You Really That Old': PM Modi Jokes About Milind Soman's Age During Fit India Dialogue 2020

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked actor Milind Soman if he really is as old as he says he is during the Fit India Dialogue 2020. As part of the event, PM Modi interacted with several influencers and fitness activists like cricketer Virat Kohli and Soman, in celebration of the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

Soman, who is 55 years old, often takes to social media to set fitness goals for his fans. Not just him, Soman's mother, aged 81, is also a fitness icon and viral videos of her doing push-ups are an inspiration.

Voicing a thought that many might have had, PM Modi asked Soman, ""Whatever you say your age is - are you really that old?" Soman chuckled and replied that this is not the first time he has been asked such a question. He said that many wonder about his age because he runs 500 Km marathons even now. He then talked about his mother and said that he wants to be like her when he is 81. He also said that she was an inspiration to him and to many others.

Will be good to hear this discussion ! Any particular question you would like to ask our hon Prime Minister @narendramodi or the other panelists about their own experiences with physical and mental health ? see you on 24th at 12noon #NewIndiaFitIndia pic.twitter.com/V8mqjKb2gw — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 22, 2020

Soman went on to say that the older generations are fitter because they are used to walking long distances and that a sedentary life in cities is bringing our fitness levels down. He said that he does not need gyms and machinery to be fit, all he needs is mental strength.

PM Modi then said that he had been forwarded a video of Soman's mother doing push-ups and that he had watched the video at least five times.

Envisioned by PM Modi as a "People's Movement", the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a Fit Nation. The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian's life, is being strengthened by this dialogue.

In the past one year, since its launch, various events organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement have seen enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country.

This is not the first time an exchange between PM Modi and Soman has caused a flutter on social media in the last few days. A week ago, PM Modi celebrated his 70th birthday and Soman took to Twitter to wish him. “I wish you good health and good and proactive opposition, to push you to do better for our great country," he wished.

In response, PM Modi wrote, 'Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking'. The response has left many on Twitter baffled and attempting to "decipher" what the PM's "Wishful thinking" comment meant. While some called it a dig at Congress, others construed it as an error.