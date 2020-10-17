'Are You Wearing Clothes Underneath?' Kerala Couple Bullied Online for 'Post-Wedding' Photoshoot

In yet another case of moral policing and cyberbullying, a couple from Kerala was trolled online for an intimate post-wedding photoshoot.

Rishi Karthikeyan tied the knot with Lakshmi on September 16. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities remained subdued. In order to celebrate their love and commemorate their wedding, the couple came up with the idea of a post-wedding photoshoot. They roped in a photographer friend and set off to Idukki's tea gardens.

The photos were meant to celebrate Rishi and Lakshmi's relationship in a fun yet intimate style. And yet, no sooner did the couple post the images on social media, the trolling began. The photos, in which the duo appear to only be draped in white sheets while playfully running through tea fields, seemed to rub some conservative minds the wrong way.

According to a report in The News Minute, many slammed the couple for the photos, alleging they were indecent and inappropriate. Lakshmi was also roundly bashed for "nudity".

"On the internet, they slut shamed me and insulted my family and posed questions such as “are you wearing clothes underneath?," Lakshmi told TNM, adding that even friends and relatives called and advised them to take down the photos to maintain their privacy.

But the couple has remained adamant on not taking down the photos. Rishi said that the idea for the photoshoot sprung from the mind of the photographer, Akhil Karthikeyan, who runs Wedding Stories Photography. He also said that both he and Lakshmi did not want the usual pre-wedding shoot where "bride and the groom, wearing traditional veshti and saree, hold hands and walk around the temple".

Since this was a "post-wedding photoshoot", the idea perhaps was to show the fun and intimacy between a couple AFTER the wedding.

Lakshmi also said that she often wore off-shoulder tops and that there was nothing wrong or revealing about the photos they had posted.

This is not the first time that a Kerala couple's wedding photoshoot has become the talk of the town. In December last year, a couple showed solidarity for the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC protests by holding up placards.

GL Arun Gopi and Asha Shekhar from Thiruvananthapuram posed for their pre-wedding photoshoot with placards with the words "No CAA" and "No NRC" on them.